Register
14:48 GMT23 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Malabar Exercise

    Asian NATO a Figment: Australia in Malabar Drill Not Linked With Quad, Ex-Indian Navy Official Says

    © CC0 / MC3 Chris Cavagnaro
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080860466_0:171:3000:1859_1200x675_80_0_0_d5bd098370888d9f4e2364ca52259fa0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010231080826731-asian-nato-a-figment-australia-in-malabar-drill-not-linked-with-quad-ex-indian-navy-official-says/

    In a sharp rebuff to China, which may complicate the ongoing border stand-off, India's Ministry of Defence announced on Monday that Australia would participate in the Malabar 2020 multilateral naval exercise. The announcement evinced massive interest among security observers, as after 13 years, the Malabar drills will feature the full Quad.

    India has finally agreed to accept Australia’s willingness to join other Quad members - India, Japan, US - in the Malabar Exercise, in which Canberra has not participated since 2008, prioritising instead its relationship with China. Beijing termed a military dimension of the Quad as an “Anti-China coalition” at the beginning and on Tuesday it once again reiterated that military cooperation should be conducive to regional peace and stability.

    Nevertheless, security watchers exulted soon after the announcement and said that this is the beginning of a military dimension of the Quad and that it may finally shape into a NATO-like structure in Asia.

    Venugopal Vengalil, a retired commodore of the Indian Navy, has spoken to Sputnik in an interview about the decision and how it will reshape the security structure of Asia.

    Sputnik: Is an Asian NATO in the offing to counter a mighty China?

    Venugopal Vengalil: An Asian NATO is a figment of the imagination of the media and a few analysts. The Quad is in its nascent form, although the concept was floated by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007. It remained dormant till 2017, since the member states had good economic relations with China and preferred not to upset the cart. The Quad was again revived in 2017 post ASEAN summit following Chinese hegemonic intent in the South China Sea and East China Sea. Initially the dialogue was at the secretaries-level and last year it was upgraded to ministerial level.

    (L-R) India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pose for photographs before a Quad Indo-Pacific meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on October 6, 2020 in Tokyo.
    © AFP 2020 / NICOLAS DATICHE
    As Trump Adopts a Harder China Line Ahead of US Vote, India Must Lend Full Weight to QUAD - Analysts
    Each of the members have their own strategic concerns with China. US (trade war), Australia (economic), Japan (Senkaku Islands), and India (land border disputes). Although the Quad has met regularly since 2017, no clear mandate or charter has emerged in any form or by a joint statement. A consensus can only emerge based on convergence of strategic objectives by members which gives shape to any alliance or partnership.

    Hence the stage has not been reached for the grouping to graduate into a military alliance as of now. It is unlikely to move in that direction in future as well. In my view, members are likely to prefer the approach of countering China economically by engaging with countries in the Indo-Asia Pacific region with the aim of drawing them away from Chinese influence.

    Sputnik: Has India shrugged off inhibitions to openly take on China in the region?

    Venugopal Vengalil: It is important to note that war or aggression is no longer an instrument of a state’s policy. India is engaging with China bilaterally through military-level talks and at diplomatic levels to resolve the current disputes. As of now we do not wish to upset the progress of talks with China. However, we continue to interact with like-minded countries in the Indo-Asia Pacific region and members of the Quad working towards ensuring peace, cooperation and prosperity.

    A U.S. Navy officer, left, looks on as an Indian Navy Sea King helicopter prepares to take-off from the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, during the India-US joint naval exercise, 'Malabar-06', in the Arabian Sea, India, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2006. Eleven ships and two submarines from the two nations are participating in these joint exercises which began on Oct. 25 and will end on Nov. 5, focusing on a variety of functional skill areas, including force protection drills, formation steaming, amphibious landing and anti-submarine warfare training.
    © AP Photo / GAUTAM SINGH
    A U.S. Navy officer, left, looks on as an Indian Navy Sea King helicopter prepares to take-off from the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, during the India-US joint naval exercise, 'Malabar-06', in the Arabian Sea, India, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2006. Eleven ships and two submarines from the two nations are participating in these joint exercises which began on Oct. 25 and will end on Nov. 5, focusing on a variety of functional skill areas, including force protection drills, formation steaming, amphibious landing and anti-submarine warfare training.

    Sputnik: How will this complicate India’s whole gamut of border issues with China?

    Venugopal Vengalil: We are very cautious in our approach with the aim of resolving border issues through dialogue. Also note that the border disputes with China are bilateral in nature and it has no links with our engagement with the Quad members. It may be noted that China has expressed concern over the last meeting of the Quad at Tokyo, which in my view is their tactic of playing the victim card.

    Sputnik: Will this announcement further polarise the Asian region and may it trigger an arms race?

    Venugopal Vengalil: The invitation to Australia to participate in Malabar has no direct links to security in the region. Malabar is a series of exercises which started in 1992 between the Indian and US Navies with the aim of improving interoperability of the navies, which is important during HADR and other peacetime operations. Japan joined in subsequently as a permanent member in 2015. The multilateral naval exercises are not aimed against any particular country.

    This handout picture taken by the Japan Coast Guard on January 19, 2013 shows a Chinese Marine Surveillance ship cruising inside waters around the disputed islands known as the Senkaku islands in Japan and the Diaoyu islands in China, in the East China Sea.
    © AFP 2020 / Japan Coast Guard
    This handout picture taken by the Japan Coast Guard on January 19, 2013 shows a Chinese Marine Surveillance ship cruising inside waters around the disputed islands known as the Senkaku islands in Japan and the Diaoyu islands in China, in the East China Sea.

    It is a wrong perception in the media linking up these exercises to any military dimensions. Let me also reiterate that the Malabar exercises and the perceived Quad alliance are two different subjects and are not interlinked as of now. These exercises will not lead to any arms race in the region. The security paradigm in the region would crystallise post US elections and the new government’s foreign policy for the Indo-Asia pacific region. We will be witnessing a period of changes in the region’s geopolitical landscape in the days ahead.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Joe Biden 'Bad' for India as he Could be Soft on China, Predicts Donald Trump Jr 
    Pentagon Chief Says US Navy Superior to China's Fleet But Ups Expansion Goals Past 355 Ships
    Tags:
    Indo-Asia-Pacific region, Indo-Pacific, Malabar Exercise, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, US Navy, Japan, Australia, India, Indian Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse