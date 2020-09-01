Register
11:45 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. special envoy to North Korea Stephen Biegun is trailed by reporters as he walks at the media center during the ASEAN and East Asia summits in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

    US Indicates NATO-Like Alliance in Indo-Pacific to Contain China in Every Sphere

    © AP Photo / Jonathan Ernst
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 216
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107695/29/1076952966_0:208:2900:1839_1200x675_80_0_0_670fefbd02e57ea455c240704aefddfa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009011080333455-us-indicates-nato-like-alliance-in-indo-pacific-to-contain-china-in-every-sphere---/

    Amid the pertinent clashes between troops of India and China in the Ladakh sector, New Delhi and Washington have increased level of interactions at military and diplomatic level. The two countries will be holding their first virtual 2+2 format dialogue between foreign and defence ministries later this month, Sputnik has learnt.

    Making a strong pitch to build a formidable force with including nations like Japan, US, India and Australia (the so-called 'quad') in the Indo-Pacific region, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has asserted that Washington's strategy is to push back against China in every domain. 

    Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, India, Thursday, June 18, 2020.
    © AP Photo /
    Fresh Clash Erupts Between Indian-Chinese Troops in Pangong Tso

    "We're doing it in the security area. We're doing it in terms of outsised demands to claim sovereign territory, whether it's in the Galwan Valley of India on the India-Chinese border, or in the South Pacific," Stephen Biegun said during the third India-US Leadership Summit.

    Beigun also indicated that the US wants to transform this quad partnership into a regional version of NATO as he believes that the Indo-Pacific region is actually lacking in strong multilateral structures.

    “The original NATO North Atlantic alliance only had 12 members relative to its 27 today. So you can start a little bit smaller and grow into your membership,” the American diplomat said while underlining that it will only happen if the other countries are as committed as the United States. 

    India
    © CC0
    India Accepts US President Donald Trump’s Invitation to Attend G-7 Summit

    The statement was made on the day when the troops of India and China engaged in another physical fight in the Chushul region of Ladakh. The Indian defence ministry claimed that the People’s Liberation Army were trying to challenge the status quo in the region.

    In June of this year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that the Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia is one of the reasons the United States is reducing its troop presence in Europe.

    However, India remains more susceptible, given the military structure of the quad; as former Indian Navy chief Sunil Lanba had said, “India is the only country in the Quad with a land border with China. In case of conflict…nobody will come and hold your hand.”

    Nevertheless, the US administration has been pressuring India to enhance the level of co-operation in military terms among the members, as these rule based-orders would “at least moderate the tendencies of the Chinese government to make it a better partner for many around the world”.

    Related:

    Are Huawei Security Concerns Paving Way for Reliance Jio to Go Global with India-US 5G Partnership?
    China Encourages India to Join Forces Against 'Hegemon' US After Pompeo Proposes Coalition
    Is India Tilting Towards Washington? Maintain Strategic Balance Between Russia, US, Analyst Suggests
    Tags:
    quadruple, Ladakh region, Stephen Biegun, US, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse