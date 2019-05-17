Register
10:46 GMT +317 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Il leader della Lega Nord Matteo Salvini

    EU Polls: Salvini Consolidating Right to Reverse Centralisation of Power – Prof

    © AFP 2019 / TIZIANA FABI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 0 0

    The European Parliament vote may upend the established balance of power in the EU and shatter the positions of the UK Conservatives due to the swift rise of the Right. Glenn Diesen, a professor at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow explains the new political trends affecting Europe.

    The European Parliament (EP) elections scheduled for 23-26 May have become the focus of worldwide attention due to the tense political struggle between the establishment parties and the emerging right-wing coalition over Brussels' migration and economic policies. According to the latest Politico Poll of Polls, The European Parliament's two largest blocs — the European People's Party (EPP) and the Socialists and Democrats group (S&D) are likely to lose a combined 98 seats, gaining 170 and 144 mandates, respectively. The two parties are ceding positions to the liberal Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) as well as to the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF), a right-wing bloc. The latter may transform after the vote into a European Alliance of People and Nations (EAPN), led by Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

    Sputnik: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is going to host an 18 May rally in Milan with fellow European right-wing leaders to drum up support ahead of the European Parliament vote. The event is expected to bring together at least 11 EU right-wing parties. Previously, Salvini signalled his support to Marine Le Pen's National Rally, the Alternative for Germany and Viktor Orban's Fidesz. What do you think about Salvini's role in shaping the right-wing coalition? Why did he become the leader of the movement? Does he have enough political instruments to maintain leadership among the European Right? What potential obstacles could he face?

    Glenn Diesen: Taking the populist movement from the fringe to centre of the EU has catapulted Salvini into leadership for the main right-wing coalition in the EU parliament elections. Salvini is emerging as the EU's worst fear, a formidable leader that brings together right-wing conservative movements across Europe to reverse the centralisation of political power. The populists are very diverse in terms of their political beliefs and policies, yet Salvini has strong credentials for uniting diverse political groups.

    League party leader Matteo Salvini arrives to speak at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile
    How Eurosceptics Won the Day in Italy and Outplayed George Soros
    Salvini's right-wing League party rules in coalition with the left-wing Five Star Movement in common cause against the EU project. Salvini's leadership is imperative as Italy is a founding member of the EU and a G7 country. By meeting with French Yellow Vest protesters, Salvini acquired the status as the leader of the rebellion by directly confronting Macron — the principal guardian of the EU project. The populist coalition is united by the goal of changing the rules of Europe by abandoning federalism and returning to a ‘Europe of nations'. The election will have broad ramifications, as the members of the next European Commission will be chosen later this year. 

    READ MORE: While EU Lashing Out at Orban, Hungary Finds Allies in Italy, US

    Sputnik: The latest polling for the European Parliament elections has indicated that Nigel Farage's Brexit Party is likely to gain the most seats in the UK, which means a resounding defeat of Theresa May's Conservative Party. Will Farage's party join the emerging right-wing coalition within the European Parliament? How will Farage's potential win affect PM May's positions in the UK?

    Glenn Diesen: Farage is confronted with a dilemma concerning the relationship between the Brexit Party and the emerging right-wing coalition. On one hand, Farage would like to support a strong conservative coalition capable of disrupting the EU. After the Brexit referendum, Farage expressed ambitions beyond Brexit, as he declared his intention to support other populist movements across Europe. On the other hand, as Farage has returned to British politics with the Brexit Party, he must balance this with other priorities.

    Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 26, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party Would Hammer Tories in General Election - New Poll
    Farage is apprehensive about tainting the name of the Brexit Party and his conservative ideals by aligning himself too closely with unsavoury political groups in the right-wing European coalition. Farage has previously expressed concerns about Le Pen and other political forces in Europe. In the domestic sphere he has even turned against his former party, UKIP, as they welcomed xenophobic representatives. The failure of the political elites to deliver on the Brexit referendum has made Farage broaden his political agenda. By blaming the British political elites rather than the EU for attempting to water down or reverse the referendum results, Farage has painted a target on the back of the British party system, (which remains) dominated by the Tories and Labour.

    READ MORE: Theresa May in TEARS Amid Resignation News, Boris Johnson Ready to Join The Fray

    Brexit campaigner and Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage, Claire Fox, James Glancy and Matthew Patten, candidates of Brexit party, look on during a news conference by the 'Brexit Party' campaign for the European elections, in London, Britain April 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Brexit campaigner and Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage, Claire Fox, James Glancy and Matthew Patten, candidates of Brexit party, look on during a news conference by the 'Brexit Party' campaign for the European elections, in London, Britain April 23, 2019

    The pressure has subsequently mounted on Theresa May. Failure to deliver on a full withdrawal from the Customs Union and the Single Market would result in the Brexit issue seeping into domestic politics, as the Brexit Party would also disrupt the general election. Theresa May is already accused of betraying the referendum, and now she could be held responsible for destroying her own political party. The European Parliament elections can be interpreted as a second referendum on Brexit, and a strong win for Farage would mount greater pressure on PM May to fall in line with the Brexiteers.

    Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a joint news conference in Budapest, Hungary May 2, 2019
    © REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo
    While EU Lashing Out at Orban, Hungary Finds Allies in Italy, US
    Farage's huge lead in the polls is also remarkable, as he is unapologetic about arguing in favour of leaving without a deal with the EU. The support for this solution among the British population demonstrates a great split between the people and the political elites. Immediately after the referendum, the parliament, who overwhelmingly campaigned to remain in the EU, began to reassert its control over Brexit by differentiating between a "soft Brexit" and a "hard Brexit". Leaving the EU on WTO rules, also known more ominously as a "hard Brexit" or "crashing out without a deal", has been depicted as a radical and unacceptable alternative despite both major parties clearly defining Brexit prior to the referendum as leaving both the Customs Union and the Single Market. If the Brexit Party gets the votes, as predicted by the polls, it would clearly contradict the argument that the population did not want a "hard Brexit".

    READ MORE: UK Conservative Party Rating Hits Nearly 20-Year Lowest — Poll

    Sputnik: The latest Politico Poll of Polls analysis has indicated that the centre-Right European Peoples' Party (EPP) and centre-Left Socialists & Democrats (S&D) are likely to lose seats amid the emergence of the right-wing parties, although EPP and S&D will remain the largest parliamentary group. What do you think about the recent trend and how will it shape the European Parliament's policies after the elections?

    Glenn Diesen: If the populists take a third of the seats in the European Parliament, it will be considered a vindication for people like Viktor Orban, who has come under great pressure from Brussels and Berlin to fall in line. Success at the ballot box will therefore embolden populist leaders and pressure the EU to develop an attractive vision for the future. It could also result in political leaders being more prepared to challenge former red lines to win over the electorate. A prime example is Macron's recent questioning of the Schengen agreement to curb the free movement of people, which demonstrates that political elites must yield to populist pressures if they want to remain in power.

    Glenn Diesen is a professor at the Higher School of Economics (Moscow), and author of "The Decay of Western Civilisation and Resurgence of Russia: Between Gemeinschaft and Gesellschaft," (2018) and "Russia's Geoeconomic Strategy for a Greater Eurasia (Rethinking Asia and International Relations)" (2017).

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Overwhelming Majority of Europeans Predict EU COLLAPSE in Coming Decades - Poll
    EU Fines Five Major Banks 1 Bln Euros for Cartel Collusion
    Swedish Left-Wing Politician Ridiculed for Blowing EU Money on 3D Clitorises
    Candidates for EC Presidential Seat Face Off Ahead of EU Vote (VIDEO)
    Lega: 11 EU Right-Wing Parties to Join Salvini’s Rally Ahead of EU Elections
    Tags:
    establishment, federalism, polls, Brexit, right-wing, 2019 European Parliament Elections, European Commission, European Parliament, European Union, Matteo Salvini, Emmanuel Macron, Nigel Farage, Viktor Orban, Theresa May, Italy, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse