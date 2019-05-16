UK Conservative Party Rating Hits Nearly 20-Year Lowest - Poll

If the general election were held in the United Kingdom right now, only 25 percent of the respondents would vote for the Conservatives, compared to 38 percent in March, which is the party's worst result in 17 years, the outlet reported, citing the results of the poll.
"These numbers should worry the Conservatives greatly. The last time their headline voting intention figures were this bad, they were in opposition and it took them two changes of leader and the best part of a decade to get back into government", Ipsos MORI Research Director Keiran Pedley was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Almost 70 percent of the respondents expressed their dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Theresa May's work, which is her lowest approval rating since taking office, the newspaper added. Moreover, eight out of 10 polled citizens doubted that the prime minister would be able to secure good Brexit deal with the European Union.
The poll also showed that 75 percent of people who voted Conservative two years ago, now disapproved of the party's Brexit policy, and 50 percent of them preferred the approach of the Brexit Party.
The survey was carried out by market research company Ipsos MORI among 1,072 UK adults from 10-14 May.
