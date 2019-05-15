Lega: 11 EU Right-Wing Parties to Join Salvini’s Rally Ahead of EU Elections

"We expect a full square. The slogan of the rally is ‘Italy first! Toward a Common Sense Europe. There will be 11 representatives of the European parties taking part, and then there will be Matteo Salvini", the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that Lega events had always been an example of security and order and that Saturday's rally would meet those standards.
Salvini's party's main stronghold is the northern Italian region of Lombardy, where Salvini is conducting an active social network campaign inviting supporters for the rally and organizing free buses to the region's capital, Milan, from every region of the country.
According to the projections, Lega is going to gain as many as 26 seats in the next European Parliament – a dramatic increase from the current 6 seats.
Apart from Lega, the alliance already includes the Alternative for Germany, The Finns Party, the Danish People's Party, the French National Rally party, Austria's Freedom Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia.
