Register
17:39 GMT +313 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A person gets out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarter in Geneva (File)

    India's WTO Proposal to Safeguard Developing Nations Justified - Professor

    © AFP 2019 / FRED DUFOUR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    India has been urging WTO members to identify common spheres to make the multilateral trade body more uniformly effective in tackling its share of challenges. Several countries, including China and South Africa, have in the recent past questioned the WTO’s relevance.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's demand to amend laws to prevent developed countries from taking unilateral action on global trade issues to the detriment or disadvantage of lesser developed or underdeveloped countries within the WTO system is fully justified, Manoj Pant, a foreign trade analyst in New Delhi, told Sputnik.

    Responding to India's proposal to safeguard the right of special provisions for developing countries, already challenged by the US, a New Delhi-based economist and director of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Professor Manoj Pant, said that all developing or underdeveloped countries have a right to receive special and differential treatment (S & DT).

    He said they should be given time to implement bilateral and multilateral trade agreements and commitments.

    Stating that it is "obviously justified because the logic of S & DT is that it is essentially an undertaking", Professor Pant told Sputnik: "Time should be given to a country or countries to adjust to existing as well as new trade or commercial regimes. It is essential to understand that all countries cannot adjust to the same rate".

    READ MORE: Prof on US Cuba Policy: 'Very Unpredictable' Strategy of Regime Change

    The observation assumes significance against the backdrop of India hosting representatives of 25 developing countries at a two-day mini-ministerial meeting between 13 —14 May in the national capital New Delhi. The meet will involve deliberations on several issues related to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

    In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president Trump started the trade war against China, on display outside a restaurant in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province. The recent trade war between the world's two biggest economies has forced many multinational companies to reschedule purchases and rethink where they buy materials and parts to try to dodge or blunt the effects of tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing
    © AP Photo / Color China
    US Faces Broader Risks Due to China Trade War, Should Stick to WTO Rules – Fox
    It will be the second such mini-ministerial meet to be held by India. The first was organised in March 2018 and participated in by over 50 nations to resolve various WTO-related issues and ways to reinvigorate the Geneva-based inter-governmental global trading institution, according to The Hindu Business Line news website.

    Stating that S & DT was brought in way back during the Uruguay Round (of WTO talks), Professor Pant said: "S & DT must be continued because that is the only way countries can and must adjust. Special and differential treatment has been given or allowed as a kind of safety to allow countries to adjust to changing disciplines… It is a kind of credit adjustment".

    READ MORE: Analyst Explains Why European-US Trade War Matters to China

    US Penn State university baseball team before a game with Cuban Industriales team at the Latin American stadium in Havana
    © AFP 2019 /
    Spain Blasts US for Cuba Sanctions, Brands Trump Admin Gun-Toting ‘Cowboy’
    India has been appealing to WTO members to identify common areas through which the multilateral trade body can be strengthened and made more uniformly effective in dealing with challenges faced by it, especially after the Buenos Aires ministerial meet of December 2017 ended in a deadlock on a number of issues.

    Several countries, including China and South Africa, have in the recent past questioned the relevance of the WTO in the context of ensuring a level-playing field in global trade. Many countries have been taking protectionist measures that have had a significant impact on global trade.

    READ MORE: Trump-Imposed Indo-US Tariff War is a 'No-Win Situation' — Economist

    The Indian proposal is reportedly focused on S & DT measures that allow for longer time-periods to implement agreements and commitments, adequate measures to increase trading opportunities, introduction of provisions to safeguard trade interests, and build sufficient capacity to handle disputes and implement technical standards.

    Indian men fold the U.S. and Indian flags at a shop in Mumbai, India (File)
    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    US Warns India Against Any Move to Impose Retaliatory Tariffs
    China and South Africa have reportedly expressed keen interest in India's proposal to safeguard the right of special provisions for developing countries, which the US is not in favour of.

    "South Africa and China are excited about our proposal and the meeting", an unnamed official told the Indian daily Economic Times, adding that India may consider modifying its proposal to meet the requirements of other countries.

    Washington believes countries that are members of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) or the G20 (Group of 20) and are classified as "high income" by the World Bank, and account for more than 0.5 percent of global merchandise trade, should not be given special rights or exemptions. It views these countries as emerging economies.

    READ MORE: EU Threatens WTO Action as Trump Plans to Tighten Cuba Sanctions

    The 14th G20 Summit to be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from 26 —29 June may witness India taking a strident stand against countries wanting to initiate new or amended global rules in e-commerce. Whatever the outcome of the G20 talks, the impact could be felt at the next round of the WTO talks.

    "We want to have development through S & DT, as the core of WTO reform, along with appellate body appointments. We will also discuss ways to address asymmetries in various global trade agreements especially on agriculture", the Economic Times quoted an official as saying. 

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India Considers Opposing US Decision to End Duty-Free Status via WTO - Source
    Australia Petitions WTO Over India’s Domestic Subsidy on Sugar
    Japan Wins WTO Ruling Against India's Tariffs on Iron, Steel Imports
    'Strategic Partner' US Knocks on WTO's Door Over India's Trade Policy
    Tags:
    trade agreements, global trade, differences, developing countries, World Trade Organization (WTO), India, China, United States, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse