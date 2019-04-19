Register
07:37 GMT +319 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US and EU flags, left and right, fly side by side at the European Council building in Brussels

    Analyst Explains Why European-US Trade War Matters to China

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A tit-for-tat dispute between Europe and the US over alleged unfair subsidies to their respective planemakers - Airbus and Boeing - has been simmering for a decade and a half.

    Harvey Morris — But after the latest World Trade Organization, or WTO, ruling in favour of Airbus, the Trump administration in Washington has threatened a full-on trade war with the Europeans, involving a potential $11 billion in tariffs.

    The Europeans have responded in kind as well as warning the US that the dispute can only favour US President Donald Trump's current trade obsession — China.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang
    The US Is Making Concessions in Trade Talks with China
    Since its foundation in 1970, Airbus has grown to rival Boeing, and the two companies now dominate the international market for passenger planes.

    Their growing commercial rivalry erupted into open conflict in 2004 when the US went to the WTO to allege that the Europeans had violated international trade by subsidizing Airbus.

    The conflict that has since dragged on with claim and counter-claim has been given added bite by Trump's "America First"doctrine which casts his country's trade partners as potential antagonists and destroyers of American jobs.

    Even before his election, China was first in Trump's sights, although indications are that talks between Beijing and Washington on resolving their differences on trade may be approaching a conclusion.

    However, the prospect of a positive outcome to those negotiations did not deter the French from prodding the US with a warning that a US-Europe trade war over Boeing and Airbus would ultimately favor the Chinese.

    Ahead of what were described as "tense" exchanges in Washington last week between French and US trade officials, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire warned the Americans:"Starting a trade war between the US and Europe serves only one country: China."

    READ MORE: US, China Aim to Sign Trade Deal in Late May or Early June — Reports

    Le Maire cited potential competition from the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. Comac, as it is known, is a key player in Beijing's "Made in China 2025" industrial plan in which domestic planemakers are due to fill 10 percent of the Chinese market within the decade and to go on to compete with the Western giants.

    Comac has been testing its C919, a twin-engine plane that compares with the latest generations of Airbus 320 and Boeing737, and has already received orders for the aircraft from home and abroad.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and China's President Xi Jinping, second left, attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Trump on Trade War With China: US Is ‘Going to Win Either Way’
    Industry analysts have speculated that Comac may benefit from the current troubles of Boeing, which was forced to ground its 737 MAX aircraft worldwide after a second fatal crash in five months.

    Although France's Le Maire raised the spectre of China benefitting from a US-Europe trade war, another Frenchman played down fears of Chinese competition. Bernard Charles, the head of Dassault Systemes, said it would be more than a decade before China would be able to compete on a par with Boeing and Airbus.

    But whatever the implications for China of the Airbus-Boeing spat are, it is very much a matter for the Europeans and the Americans to resolve.

    The case has become a symbol of a deterioration in trade relations between the US and the European Union after the US threatened to impose tariffs on steel and to sanction European companies doing business with Iran.

    The WTO last year ruled that the US had the right to impose billions of dollars in punitive tariffs on EU imports after it confirmed a finding that the Europeans had illegally subsidized two Airbus models, a practice Washington said had been going on for years.

    This March, however, the WTO upheld EU claims that Boeing received billions of dollars in illegal US subsidies and tax breaks.

    Washington responded by highlighting last year's ruling in Boeing's favor in which the WTO is yet to make a final determination on the level of tariffs the US can impose.

    "The World Trade Organization finds that the European Union subsidies to Airbus has adversely impacted the United States, which will now put tariffs on $11 Billion of EU products!"Trump posted on Twitter."The EU has taken advantage of the US on trade for many years. It will soon stop!"

    The posting was more than Trumpian bluster. It reflected the views of administration trade officials, including US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who said:"This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action."

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    US, China Make Progress on 'Numerous Key Issues' During Trade Talks - Washington
    The EU Commission hit back within days with a threat to seek punitive tariffs on $12 billion worth of US exports for Washington's failure to halt tax breaks to Boeing.

    If the issue were not so serious, it might almost be comical. In the face of US threats to bring Europe to its knees by slapping tariffs on its cheese, olives and wine, the EU is threatening US exports of goods that include cod, mangoes, beeswax and roulette tables.

    READ MORE: Scholar: Chinese Companies Will Switch to Europe Instead of US Amid Trade War

    The two sides have previously had periodic uneasy truces over the Airbus-Boeing issue. With the WTO yet to make its final ruling on penalties, there is still an opportunity for the two sides to talk down the tension.

    However, some European analysts have suggested that if the US can reach an equitable deal with China to resolve trade tensions, that might increase his appetite to go all out for the Europeans.

    This article originally appeared on the China Daily website.

    Related:

    Former Trump Adviser Sees No Prospects for Long-Term US-China Trade Deal
    'No Rush': Trump Says Very Good Chance of Reaching US-China Trade Deal
    'US-China Trade Dispute Hurting US Pork Producers' - Pork Producers Council
    Tags:
    Airbus, World Trade Organization (WTO), Boeing, European Union, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Troitsky Monastery on Fire
    Paradise and Inferno: Holy Places All Over the World That Were Tested by Fire
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse