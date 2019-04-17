Register
10:50 GMT +317 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cuban and US flags are seen outside the private restaurant La Moneda Cubana in Havana on March 17, 2016

    EU Threatens WTO Action as Trump Plans to Tighten Cuba Sanctions

    © AFP 2019 / YAMIL LAGE
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    Three previous US presidents have suspended the right of Americans to sue foreign firms over confiscated property in Cuba, but Donald Trump is about to undertake a major policy shift in a bid to increase efforts on the island.

    The Trump administration is poised to allow American citizens to sue for property nationalised in Cuba following the 1959 revolution, a move that is expected to bring down foreign investment to Cuba and provoke another major US-EU dispute.

    Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton will reportedly announce these changes, along with new sanctions targeting Venezuela and Nicaragua, in Miami on Wednesday. The expected speech will coincide with the 58th anniversary of a US-sponsored botched invasion of the Bay of Pigs by forces which sought to overthrow the government of Fidel Castro.

    The changes will concern the 1996 Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (Libertad) Act, also known as the Helms-Burton Act, which targeted the Cuban government with sanctions.

    For over two decades, US presidents have issues waivers on key provisions of the act, namely Titles III and IV. The former authorises US citizens, whose commercial property had been seized from them by the Cuban Government after the 1959 revolution, to sue persons and entities that profit from such property. The latter enables the US government to deny visas to anyone who has confiscated the property or "trafficked" in it.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters during a rally in support of the government in Caracas, Venezuela April 6, 2019.
    © REUTERS /
    Pompeo Blames Russia, Cuba For Crippling Refugee Crisis in Venezuela

    Donald Trump is thought to be lifting suspensions on these provisions in a bid to ramp up pressure on Cuba, Venezuela's long-time ally, which the US accuses of propping up President Nicolas Maduro.

    It comes days after the US Treasury announced more sanctions designed to curb Venezuela's provision of oil to Cuba.

    Trump's decision to further tighten sanctions targeting Havana was denounced by Washington's European allies.

    "We strongly condemn" the move, EU ambassador to Cuba Alberto Navarro was quoted as telling reporters. "This will create even more confusion for foreign investments that are helping create jobs and prosperity in Cuba."

    "The extraterritorial application of the US embargo is illegal, contrary to international law and I also consider it immoral," he added.

    According to a letter to Mike Pompeo from EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, Brussels is calling on Washington to grant a consistent waiver for EU firms and citizens, and is threatening to launch a WTO case if the US doesn't comply.

    "Failing this, the EU will be obliged to use all means at its disposal, including in cooperation with other international partners, to protect its interests," the letter said.

    Cuba on Tuesday denounced the latest move. "Before they climb euphoric at the crest of their dirty water wave, with evil purposes & lies, here is a touch of reality," tweeted Johana Tablada, deputy director for US affairs at Cuba's foreign ministry.

    Referring to United Nations votes urging an end to the Helms-Burton economic sanctions, she added: "What the #World truly asked #JohnBolton & #UnitedStates gov., very recently, in #NewYork was to remove its criminal #Blockade & #HelmsBurton against #Cuba," she wrote, referring to a vote in which 189 United Nations members voted against US sanctions against Cuba.

    Related:

    US Sanctions 7 People, Middle East Firm Over Daesh Pipelines Financing
    EU Refiners Turn to Russian Crude as US Slaps More Sanctions on Caracas – Report
    Canada Sanctions 43 Venezuelan Officials, People Close to Maduro - Ottawa
    Indian Defence Chief Hopes to Avoid US Sanctions Over S-400 Deal
    US Sanctions of PDVSA Put Health of Hundreds of Venezuelans at Risk - Caracas
    Tags:
    property, nationalization, sanctions, European Union, John Bolton, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, Cuba, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fire Destroys Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Fire Devastates France's Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Viewer's Remorse
    Viewer’s Remorse
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse