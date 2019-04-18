Register
22:27 GMT +318 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Trump Meets With Supporters in Pensilvania

    Trump-Imposed Indo-US Tariff War is a 'No-Win Situation' - Economist

    © Sputnik/ Katelyn Oaks
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11

    An Indian economist opines that suspending India from the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) is a no-win situation at best, and at worst, the US stands to lose the most as no longer having access to Indian exports could increase costs for American manufacturers and push up prices.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As US President Donald Trump moves ahead with his plan to bring an end to the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) for India in early May, a trade war could be on the cards. As it would effectively hit $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports covering 5,111 tariff lines, officials in New Delhi are reportedly considering retaliatory tariffs on US exports to India.

    However, economists on either sides opine that a possible "trade war" between Washington and New Delhi would lead to a no-win situation for both countries.

    Trump has long been a vocal critic of New Delhi's trade policies, calling them the "tariff kings" for not complying with his efforts to open up the Indian market for American companies."I am taking this step because, after intensive engagement between the United States and the Government of India, I have determined that India has not assured the United States that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to the markets of India," Trump said.

    President Donald Trump walks out from the Oval Office to make a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Trump Says Washington to Terminate India, Turkey Duty-Free Status
    Trump, it is believed, is also agitated as India placed new rules on US e-commerce firms, including Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc-backed Flipkart. Earlier, in a report which had an in-depth study on the global trade barriers, the trade department of the US mentioned India as having the highest tariffs "of any major world economy", with an average of 13.8 per cent.

    Since 1976 India has been a beneficiary of the GSP, a system which sets zero tariffs on certain goods for a set of 120 developing countries with the aim of fostering trade and economic development between the US and developing nations.

    READ MORE: India Downplays Trump's Intent to Withdraw Trade Benefits

    The Indian Commerce Ministry tried to play the matter down with the Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan saying "The withdrawal of GSP benefits to India will have a minimal and moderate impact," and stated that even if the tariffs are imposed, they would be as low as 4%.

    However, one needs to keep in mind that a lot of Indian exports are labour intensive and have very thin profit margins. Thus, even small duties can result in huge losses and potential render some businesses unprofitable, particularly if their main market is the US. 

    Indian flag
    CC0
    Prof on US-India Trading Relations: There's Major Concern in India
    Akash Jindal, a New Delhi-based economist specialising in US trade is of the opinion that while the move will have considerable ramifications for India, the US will also be adversely affected.

    "Many of the goods that we produce here in India and export to the US primarily consist of engineering goods which are used by them as raw materials. Therefore if they increase the tariffs, their own products will become costlier as well. In this matter of a tariff war, only India cannot be blamed, the US too should have kept in their mind that India has always played a good friend to them and the relationship that goes beyond trading between the two countries could be impacted as well if a trade war is initiated between the two countries," Aksah Jindal told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: India Considers Opposing US Decision to End Duty-Free Status via WTO — Source

    The concern for domestic goods becoming more expensive under a tariff regime has also been echoed in the US. Earlier, in a letter addressed to US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer, from Senators John Cornyn of the Republican Party and Mark Warner of the Democratic Party, they wrote "While we agree that there are a number of market access issues that can and should be addressed, we do remain concerned that the withdrawal of duty concessions will make Indian exports of eligible products to the United States costlier."

    While New Delhi has been mulling imposing retaliatory tariff on the US for quite some time now, the Indian government has time and again extended the deadline, and it is unclear if they will eventually make a move and risk further tariffs or even sanctions. 

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Commerce Secretary to Visit India Amid Reports of Zero Tariff Withdrawal
    Tug of Trade War: India Sees Chance to Cash In on US-China Tariff Battle
    India Postpones Retaliatory Tariff on US Products by 45 Days
    Modi’s New India Dream May Fall Victim to US-China Tariff War - Study
    Tags:
    tariff war, raw materials, exports, trade, Trump administration, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Troitsky Monastery on Fire
    Paradise and Inferno: Holy Places All Over the World That Were Tested by Fire
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse