Register
12:16 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian residents photograph India's tallest flag as it is unveiled in Faridabad on the outskirts of New Delhi on March 3, 2015

    India Downplays Trump's Intent to Withdraw Trade Benefits

    © AFP 2018 / MONEY SHARMA
    Business
    Get short URL
    220

    The Indian administration said that Washington's move will have a minimal to moderate impact on India’s exports to the US. It, however, said that the doors are still open for discussions on the Generalised System of Preference (GSP) programme while asserting that it is ready for a non-GSP regime.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Ministry of Commerce has brushed aside a recent development from Washington seeking to end India's preferential trade treatment under a GSP programme, saying that the country is unlikely to feel a dent in its exports to the US.

    "US intention to discontinue GSP benefits to India will not have a large impact. The effect will be minimal at the least to moderate at the most on India's export to the US", said Anup Wadhawan, commerce secretary in the Indian ministry of commerce.

    Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross returns back to the hearing room after a brief recess on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US Commerce Secretary to Visit India Amid Reports of Zero Tariff Withdrawal
    Wadhawan announced that his ministry is working with several relevant departments and was successful in formulating a reasonable package that addressed all US concerns. He added that there were requests that could not be accommodated.

    READ MORE: Trade Tirade: Modi, Trump and Two Elections

    "There were additional requests which could not be accommodated. Concerns were regarding the affordability of medical devices and its fair pricing. Our approach was very balanced we didn't compromise the public interests aspect of this", he emphasised.

    "Our proposal couldn't be workable for US as India couldn't have compromised on affordability of medical devices", he said.

    Talking about the scale of trade and a future course of action Wadhawan said, "Overall trade involved is around $5.6 billion and duty benefits are around $190 million. The government will internally review this issue and come up with a solution".

    President Donald Trump walks out from the Oval Office to make a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Trump Says Washington to Terminate India, Turkey Duty-Free Status
    US President Donald Trump on Monday sought punitive action against India, arguing before Congress that he intends to delist New Delhi, as well as Ankara, from the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme.

    Oil pumps are seen in Lake Maracaibo, in Lagunillas, Ciudad Ojeda, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, March 20, 2015
    © REUTERS / Isaac Urrutia/File Photo
    India Ignores US Warning, Says It Will Continue Buying Venezuelan Oil
    The reason he cited was that India had not been able to assure Washington that it would provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets. This far-reaching move comes at a time when Washington has managed a temporrary truce with China over tariffs.

    In a letter, a copy of which was released to the press, the US president talked about keeping a watch over India regarding trade tariffs. "I will continue to assess whether the Government of India is providing equitable and reasonable access to its markets, in accordance with the GSP eligibility criteria", he said.

    READ MORE: India Looks at $72 Million Loss as US Revokes GSP Benefits on 50 Items

    On Saturday Trump accused India of being a very high tariff nation and said that he sought reciprocity on taxation.

    "India is a very high-tariff nation. They charge us a lot", Trump said in a two-hour-long address to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC. "So, I want a reciprocal tax or at least, I want to charge a tax. It's called the mirror tax, but it's reciprocal".

    Last November, the Trump administration withdrew duty-free concessions under the GSP on the imports of at least 50 Indian products, mostly from the handloom and agricultural sectors. The Trump administration started reviewing the GSP programme after two petitions filed by American lobby groups — the dairy industry and the medical equipment sector earlier this year. Both sectors had been lobbying aggressively after the Indian government, last year, imposed a price cap on coronary stents and other medical equipment to make health treatment cheaper for ordinary consumers. 

    Related:

    India to Give US Proof Pakistan Used F-16 Jets in Kashmir Air Battle - Reports
    India Has Right to Fight Terrorists in Pakistan Just Like US Does - Minister
    Pakistan's Envoy Blames US for 'Emboldening' India Amid Kashmir Escalation
    India Hikes Venezuelan Oil Purchases Amid US Warning
    Tags:
    tariffs, trade, Trump administration, Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Trump, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse