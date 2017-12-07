Register
00:48 GMT +308 December 2017
    Giant US flag screened alongside Israel's national flag by the Jerusalem municipality on the walls of the old city

    Iranian Politician: 'Jerusalem Will Never Become Israel's Capital'

    Opinion
    The holy city of Jerusalem will not be Israel's capital no matter how strongly US President Donald Trump wants it, Iranian politician Hossein Sheikholeslam told Sputnik. According to Sheikholeslam, Washington is deliberately fanning the flames in the Middle East which has just got rid of the Daesh threat.

    Even if the US Embassy is moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the city will never become the capital of Israel, says Hossein Sheikholeslam, former adviser to Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Javad Zarif and the leader of the organization "Freedom to Holy Jerusalem."

    "First, no matter how much [US President Donald Trump] wants this, he will not succeed," Sheikholeslam told Sputnik Iran, commenting on Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. "Almost all countries of the world oppose the move… For its part, Iran has also expressed its protest."

    According to the Iranian politician, Trump's actions indicate that the US president does not want to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and on the contrary, is destabilizing the situation in the region.

    "Now that we have got rid of Daesh, it is time to create and restore peace and tranquility," Sheikholeslam said. "However, the US is heating up a new cauldron of conflicts."

    Palestinian protestors burn an effigy of US President Donald Trump following his decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on December 7, 2017
    'Discontent and Indignation': Saudi Legislator Blasts US Decision on Jerusalem
    The politician emphasized that practically all Islamic countries and states with a predominantly Muslim population have opposed the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, since this move will inevitably trigger religious conflicts in the holy city. Therefore, the IRI "has strongly condemned the US actions," he underscored.

    "This is a real betrayal of Muslims and Christians of holy Jerusalem — the cradle of all Abrahamic religions," he stressed, "Jerusalem has always been, is and remains the capital of Palestine, not the state of Israel."

    On December 6, Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and instructed the State Department to move the US Embassy to the city. The transfer of the embassy was one of the US president's election promises.

    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)
    Ambassador: 'Trump's Decision on Jerusalem Will Affect Entire World'
    Earlier, on October 23, 1995 the US Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act which envisaged the relocation of the Embassy of the United States in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, no later than May 31, 1999. However, the law remained unimplemented by the US leadership.

    Trump's move has prompted a wave of criticism worldwide. Speaking to Sputnik, Basem Al-Aga, Palestinian ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), highlighted that the US' decision "will affect the stability not only of Palestine, but of the region and the entire world."

    "If there is no peace in Jerusalem, then there will be none in the whole world," the ambassador said.

    For his part, Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynder stressed in an interview with the broadcaster RTBF that the recognition of Jerusalem "contradicts international law and the course that has been pursued by the US administration previously."

    Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) also expressed its concerns over Washington's move, referring to the UNSC Resolution 478 that stipulates that any solution to the Israeli-Palestinian should be based on the mutual agreement on the final status Jerusalem by all parties involved.

    An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock (R) on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, and the Western Wall (L) in Jerusalem's Old City October 10, 2006
    Trump's Statement on Jerusalem Complicates Situation in Region - Kremlin
    Commenting on the matter Zahir al-Harithi, head of the External Relations Committee of the Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia, told Sputnik that the White House announcement has caused "a storm of discontent, indignation and contempt," and dubbed the decision "extremely dangerous."

    According to Chief Rabbi of Russia Berl Lazar, Trump's move is nothing short of "restoration of justice." Berl Lazar noted that the ancient city of Jerusalem "has always been a Jewish capital."

    On Wednesday the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov focused attention on the fact that the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital may ruin the prospects for a peaceful settlement and threatens to drive the wedge within the international community.

    "We have to continue to search for a diplomatic solution, though, the situation definitely became complicated," Peskov said.

    Previously, on April 6, 2017, the Russian Foreign Ministry signaled its "commitment to the UN-approved principles for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement, which include the status of East Jerusalem as the capital of the future Palestinian state." The ministry stressed that in this context Russia views "West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."

    "The concrete parameters of a solution for the entire range of issues regarding the status of Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, should be coordinated at the direct talks between the parties involved," the statement said.

