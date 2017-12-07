Register
    Chief Rabbi of Russia Berl Lazar

    Trump's Decision on Jerusalem Restores Justice - Russia's Chief Rabbi

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    On Wednesday, Trump made a historic announcement to declare Jerusalem as Israel's capital and pledged to relocate the US diplomatic mission to there from Tel Aviv, the decision was hailed by the Jewish community worldwide.

    Chief Rabbi of Russia Berl Lazar characterized Trump's move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as "restoration of justice," noting that the ancient city of Jerusalem "has always been a Jewish capital."

    "On virtually all instances when states with a predominantly Jewish population existed in the region, Jerusalem was their capital. When there were no such states, Jerusalem nevertheless retained the status of a religious center of Jewish people," Lazar said in a statement.

    President Donald Trump steps out of the Oval Office, with Vice President Mike Pence behind him, as Trump walks to board Marine One at the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump’s Jerusalem Announcement Has ‘Potential For Leading to Violence’
    The chief rabbi also added that, in particular, Jerusalem is home to the Western Wall, commonly known as the Wailing Wall, which has been considered to be the holiest place for Jews for hundreds of years. According to Lazar, Trump's decision means "acknowledgement of a historical fact, though overdue," since Jerusalem has been Israel's capital "since the foundation of the Israeli state."

    READ MORE: Trump Declaration on Jerusalem Destroys Two-State Solution — PLO

    Jerusalem Old City is seen trough a door with the shape of star of David, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Oded Balilty
    Trump Crosses Red Line on Jerusalem
    The chief rabbi dismissed claims that recognizing Jerusalem as a capital will spark a violent conflict in the Middle East. He explained that the gesture is unlikely to fuel violence in the region if the international community ceases to stir up hysteria around the issue.

    Lazar's statement comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there.

    The decision over the relocation of the US diplomatic mission was made back in 1995, however, the implementation has been repeatedly postponed by the US presidents due to the sensitivity of the issue and the contested status of Jerusalem.

    READ MORE: Jerusalem Authorities Illuminate Old City Walls With US, Israeli Flags

    The ancient city is claimed as the capital by both Israel and Palestine, which are locked in a fundamental conflict over borders. The international community does not recognize these claims, since the UN resolution of 1947 defines Jerusalem as a "separated body" under the UN administration.

    Tags:
    capital, Berl Lazar, Donald Trump, Israel, Russia, Jerusalem
    Ok