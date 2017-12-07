Jerusalem Authorities Illuminate Old City Walls With US, Israeli Flags

On Wednesday, Trump has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and ordered the US State Department to start the process of moving the embassy to the ancient city from Tel Aviv.

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The authorities of Jerusalem have decided to lit up the old city's walls with colors of flags of the United States and Israel, welcoming a decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, the city mayor's office said in a statement.

WOW: Jerusalem lights up Old City walls with Israeli & American flags in wake of Trump declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/kPE8mIHCGV — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) 6 декабря 2017 г.

"As a gesture of gratitude for the courageous friendship between American and Israeli peoples we decided to light in the colors of the flags of the two countries the walls of Jerusalem's old city — the symbol of the Jewish people's strong connection to Jerusalem for 3,000 years," Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat said Wednesday as quoted in the statement.

Old City walls of Jerusalem light up in colors of Israeli & American flags ahead of Trump speech #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/kEwx7NHTn1 — Drew Liquerman (@DrewLiquerman) 6 декабря 2017 г.

Jerusalem's city hall has also decided to fly US flags along Agron, Shazar and Ruppin streets in the city's center, according to the statement.

This is in the CENTER of the city, “French Square” right near @netanyahu’s resident and @USCGJerusalem — Jerusalem municipality put up US and Israeli flags on the light posts. This is reserved for special occasions and holidays 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/lgn1MgvB5X — Eric M. Leiderman (@EricLeiderman) 6 декабря 2017 г.

Following Trump's announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged all countries to follow the US example by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.