Trump's Statement on Jerusalem Complicates Situation in Region - Kremlin

The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed concern over Trump's recent decision on the status of Jerusalem as it undermines prospects for a peaceful settlement and threatens to split the international community.
"What is to be done? We have to continue to search for a diplomatic solution, though, the situation definitely became complicated," Peskov added.
The spokesman also noted the degree of disapproval of Trump's gesture in the international arena, in particular among Palestinians.
The US president's move has provoked an adverse reaction in the Arab world, with the Palestinian Hamas movement ruling out the possibility of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and urging to launch another Arab intifada – an uprising against Israel.
Asks Palestinians for calmness and to seek peace. No peace under occupation. We will go on our way till liberating the whole Palestine. pic.twitter.com/URtzixlCYo— Hamas Movement (@HamasInfoEn) December 6, 2017
Meanwhile, the Jewish community has hailed the decision, calling for other states to follow the US lead.
READ MORE: Trump's Jerusalem Announcement: "Kiss of Death" for Two-State Solution
In response to Trump's announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had no doubt that many countries would follow the US example of recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and would move their embassies from Tel Aviv.
This is a historic day. Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel for nearly 70 years. Jerusalem has been the focus of our hopes, our dreams, our prayers for three millennia. Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mWCUpUMpiC— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 6, 2017
