Trump's Statement on Jerusalem Complicates Situation in Region - Kremlin

On Wednesday, Trump has made a pivotal decision to designate Jerusalem as Israel's capital and to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv, which drew strong condemnation worldwide.

The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed concern over Trump's recent decision on the status of Jerusalem as it undermines prospects for a peaceful settlement and threatens to split the international community.

"What is to be done? We have to continue to search for a diplomatic solution, though, the situation definitely became complicated," Peskov added.

The spokesman also noted the degree of disapproval of Trump's gesture in the international arena, in particular among Palestinians.

The Kremlin's statement comes in the aftermath of Donald Trump's announcement that the US recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and intends to relocate the US diplomatic mission there.

The US president's move has provoked an adverse reaction in the Arab world, with the Palestinian Hamas movement ruling out the possibility of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and urging to launch another Arab intifada – an uprising against Israel.

Asks Palestinians for calmness and to seek peace. No peace under occupation. We will go on our way till liberating the whole Palestine. pic.twitter.com/URtzixlCYo — Hamas Movement (@HamasInfoEn) December 6, 2017

Meanwhile, the Jewish community has hailed the decision, calling for other states to follow the US lead.

In response to Trump's announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had no doubt that many countries would follow the US example of recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and would move their embassies from Tel Aviv.