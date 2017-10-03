Register
21:52 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    A police vehicle enters the site of the mass shooing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S

    Why Mass Shooting in Las Vegas Won't Shake US Congress' View on Gun Laws

    © REUTERS/ Chris Wattie
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Shooting in Las Vegas (28)
    311610

    Although the Las Vegas tragedy has reignited the gun control debate it won't result in any changes in US legislation despite a series of similar episodes, American professor and author Timothy Lytton told Radio Sputnik, adding that the gunman had no obstacles in his way to bring weapons to his hotel room, unpack them and commit the crime.

    "We are unlikely to see any type of federal initiative or any type of change in federal regulation as a result of [the Las Vegas shooting]," Timothy Lytton, distinguished professor at Georgia State University College of Law and author of the book "Suing the Gun Industry" told Radio Sputnik, commenting on the mass shooting in Las Vegas which has so far claimed the lives of 59 and left 527 injured.

    "Certainly in the legislature there will not be any bills… coming along to either restrict or liberalize gun control," he added.

    The academic noted that what is likely to happen is that "each side [in the US Congress] will just get more set in their opinion."

    Lytton has drawn attention to a very peculiar American phenomenon: "Gun control and issues of gun violence in the US are somewhat different from other types of policy issues," he said.

    He noted that people's attitude to this or that matter often change "when there is a large tragedy or an outbreak of some sort of natural disaster." This usually works when it comes to food regulation issues and "this is true in terms of disaster relief and public spending."

    "The one area where this is not true seems to be gun violence," the academic underscored. "It seems to me that no matter how large the tragedy is… these types of large events I think shock people but at the same time they tend to instead of changing people's views or shaking up their views, reinforce their views so what we get in the United States is a fairly predictable reaction both from the people who support gun rights and the people who support gun control."

    The grounds are shown at the Route 91 Harvest festival, with the Mandalay Bay Hotel behind the stage, on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Courtesy of Bill Hughes/Las Vegas News Bureau/File photo
    Like Father Like Son: Las Vegas Killer's Family Had History of Violence, Mental Disorders
    Furthermore, in states where people favor gun rights the "general reaction to these sorts of massacres is that there is liberalization of people's ability to carry firearms," Lytton pointed out. They justify it by what they view as a lack of safety.

    The academic also recalled that "many states, including Nevada, where Las Vegas is located have what's called concealed carry laws."

    He explained that "if there is a jurisdiction that allows people to carry weapons concealed" that means they are allowed to bring them in a hidden manner to a public place, for instance, a hotel.

    At the same time, the academic continued, hotels do not routinely screen baggage for people coming in: "That would be unusual in fact in the US for a hotel to screen or X-ray or do some sort of check" on anyone's baggage.

    However, the right to bring arms in one's luggage to a public place enabled the Las Vegas shooter, a 64-year-old local resident Stephen Paddock, to commit his crime. Citing media reports, Lytton pointed out that the culprit took his guns to a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort hotel in "ten different suitcases over time."

    A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    US Physicians Call For Ban on ‘Military-Style’ Weapons After Las Vegas Massacre
    To complicate matters further, "there is for the most part no limit on the number of firearms that an individual can purchase in the United States," the academic stressed, adding that Paddock had about 20 guns in his hotel room and more than 20 in his home.

    On October 1, the gunman opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 concert-goers from his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort hotel. It is known that Paddock was living in his own home in a retirement community about 130 km northeast of Las Vegas.

    Being a licensed hunter, he owned at least 42 guns which were found following the massacre in his hotel room and at his house in addition to explosives and several thousand rounds of ammo. It was also reported that the shooter had a family history of gun violence and mental disorders.

    According to the FBI, Paddock had no connection with the Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group. Earlier, the terrorist organization had claimed responsibility for the crime.

    The Las Vegas shooting has become the worst in US history and was described by President Donald Trump as "an act of pure evil."

    Last year, on June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed and more than 58 wounded by Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard, at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

    In December, 2015 the deadly shooting at a San Bernardino County Department of Public Health claimed the lives of 14 people and left 22 injured. The crime was committed by Syed Farook, a US citizen of Pakistani descent, and Tashfeen Malik. Reportedly, before the crime Farook pledged alliance to Daesh.

    Three years earlier in December 2012 a 20-year-old man opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut using a semi-automatic rifle. He killed 26 people, including 20 children and six school staff members. The shooter then committed suicide.

    In April 2007 23-year-old student Seung Hui Cho shot dead 32 people before killing himself at Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia.

    Topic:
    Deadly Shooting in Las Vegas (28)

    Related:

    Las Vegas Killer's Family Had History of Violence, Mental Disorders
    Ariana Grande and Other Celebrities Call Las Vegas Massacre 'Terrorism'
    Caught Red-Handed! Facebook, Google Run Fake News on Las Vegas Shooter
    Fundraising Platform Gathers $2.9Mln for Families of Las Vegas Shooting Victims
    Guitarist Caleb Keeter Survives Las Vegas Massacre, Flips Stance on Gun Control
    Tags:
    mass shooting, gun laws, gun violence, gun control, Daesh, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Congress, Donald Trump, San Bernardino, Las Vegas, United States, Orlando, Nevada, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe’s Leading City Destination
    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe's Leading City Destination
    Pure Act of Evil
    Pure Act of Evil
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok