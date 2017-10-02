FBI Says Las Vegas Shooter Has No Connection With Daesh Terror Group

The FBI has said that Stephen Paddock, the gunman who killed dozens of people in Las Vegas, had no connection with the Daesh terrorist group despite media reports claiming otherwise.

Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse said at a news conference on Monday that Paddock, who killed some 58 people and injured 515, was not connected to Daesh.

"As this event unfolds, we have determined to this point no connection with an international terrorist group," Rouse said, adding that the FBI will continue to work to ensure that "this is factually thoroughly and absolutely investigated."

The announcement comes after Daesh claimed responsibility for the shooting that that is considered to be the biggest incident of the kind in US history. The extremist group reportedly said that the man was its "soldier," but provided no proof to the claim. Reuters has also reported that Paddock, a 64-year-old man who lived in Nevada, converted to Islam "months ago."

© AP Photo/ John Locher What Should We Know About Las Vegas Monday Shooting

Meanwhile, US President Trump addressed the nation and referred to the shooting as an " act of pure evil ."

On Sunday, Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday evening. The man was found dead in his hotel room with ten firearms later in the day.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting but say they believe Paddock acted alone. However, Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a press briefing that a woman linked to the attacker is still considered a person of interest in the investigation and will be contacted upon her return to the United States.