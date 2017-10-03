Register
17:20 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    The grounds are shown at the Route 91 Harvest festival, with the Mandalay Bay Hotel behind the stage, on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 30, 2017

    Las Vegas Killer's Family Had History of Violence, Mental Disorders

    © REUTERS/ Courtesy of Bill Hughes/Las Vegas News Bureau/File photo
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Shooting in Las Vegas (23)
    256301

    Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas Strip shooter gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in US history, had a family history of gun violence. His father, Bejamin Hoskins Paddock, was a part-time bank robber and swindler with a history of running afoul of the law.

    The toll from Stephen Paddock's deadly Sunday rampage now stands at 59 dead and 527 injured, with fatalities continuing to climb. As Americans come out of their state of shock over the brutality and scale of the massacre, journalists are asking questions about the shooter, his backstory, and what prompted him to commit the heinous act.

    Police form a perimeter around the road leading to the Mandalay Hotel (background) after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada
    © AFP 2017/ Mark RALSTON
    Up Yours! Man Flips the Bird to Las Vegas Shooter Amid the Carnage (VIDEO)
    So far, it is known that Paddock was a 64-year-old retired accountant living in his own home in a retirement community about 130 km northeast of Las Vegas. An affluent, twice-divorced man, Paddock was a licensed pilot and owned two small pleasure aircraft. He owned several rental properties, and enjoyed gambling, concerts and cruises. A licensed hunter, the would-be killer reportedly owned at least 42 guns, nearly a dozen of which were found in his hotel room following the massacre, with another 19 found at his property, in addition to explosives and several thousand rounds of ammo.

    Paddock's backstory doesn't help to explain what drove him to commit the heinous act. Nor does it help that Paddock made no effort to make his motives clear before taking dozens of lives and committing suicide on the night of the shooting.

    Crime Runs in the Family

    One intriguing detail emerging from Paddock's biography is the story of his father, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, a WWII veteran, salesman and repairman in Tucson, Arizona who turned to robbing banks.

    A clipping from the October 6, 1960 issue of the Arizona Republic newspaper reported that Paddock, a three-time bank robber, had been indicted along with a co-conspirator on three counts of robbing Phoenix, Arizona branches of the Valley National Bank between 1959 and 1960, stealing $25,000 in cash over the course of the three forays. After being arrested in Las Vegas following his last caper, Paddock was convicted in 1961 and sentenced to 20 years in a West Texas federal prison. According to other articles from the same period, Paddock was arrested following a dramatic confrontation with FBI agents in which he attempted to run one of them down with his car. The agents responded by riddling his windshield with bullets.

    Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, the father of Route 91 music festival gunman Stephen Paddock, is seen in an undated photo from the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives archives
    © REUTERS/ Courtesy FBI
    Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, the father of Route 91 music festival gunman Stephen Paddock, is seen in an undated photo from the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives archives

    Stephen Paddock, the would-be mass killer, was seven years old when his father was first arrested. 

    In 1968, Benjamin Paddock escaped confinement and fled to San Francisco, where he was accused of robbing another bank, and then headed up the US West Coast, settling in Oregon and changing his name to Bruce Werner Ericksen. Between 1969 and 1977, Paddock's name was on the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Said to have been a diagnosed psychopath, Paddock's record also included automobile larceny and fraud.

    An FBI poster from the time warned that Paddock had "suicidal tendencies and should be considered armed and very dangerous."

    People wait in a medical staging area on October 2, 2017, after a mass shooting during a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
    Mandalay Bay Massacre Heroes: They Gambled With Their Lives to Rescue Others in Las Vegas
    Federal agents caught up with Paddock's father on the night of September 6, 1979 in Springfield, Oregon, where he had become the manager of a bingo center, gaining a local reputation as "Bingo Bruce." Two more years were added to his prison sentence, but he was paroled less than a year later, according to an archived article from the Eugene Register-Guard, after receiving a petition signed by 1,600 Springfield residents pleading for his release. After his return home, he continued to run bingo parlors for several more years.

    In 1987, Oregon's attorney general hit Paddock with seven racketeering and fraud charges, which he was able to settle for a fine of $623,000, allowing him to avoid jail time. Paddock moved to Arlington, Texas, spending the last decade of his life there, and dying in 1998 at age 71.

    According to brother Eric Paddock, Stephen Paddock had no criminal history, and Sunday's massacre was a complete shock to him. At the same time, Eric confirmed that the brothers weren't exactly close to their father. Confirming that Benjamin Paddock was their father, Eric told media that their father was "rarely around."

    Topic:
    Deadly Shooting in Las Vegas (23)
    Tags:
    shooter, crime, shooting, history, Benjamin Paddock, Stephen Paddock, Las Vegas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok