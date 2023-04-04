https://sputniknews.com/20230404/crazy-trump-indictment-is-shiny-object-to-distract-from-biden-admin-woes-1109113132.html

'Crazy' Trump Indictment is 'Shiny Object' to Distract From Biden Admin Woes

Ex-president Donald Trump's looming arrest in New York promises to be a huge media circus. Angie Wong and Tyler Nixon argue that the charges against him are just a pretext for staging the spectacle.

Trump is set to appear at a court hearing in New York on Tuesday, where he is expected to plead not guilty to election campaign finance charges dating from 2016.That has prompted the accusation from Trump, his allies and commentators that the prosecution is aimed at knocking him out of contention against President Joe Biden in the fast-approaching 2024 election campaign.Angie Wong told Sputnik that it was "crazy" to put a former president under arrest, joking that Trump should get a Mike Tyson-style facial tattoo for his police mug shot: "If this is a before the history books, he might as well make it look great."The analyst pointed out that the US Federal Election Commission declined to prosecute Trump over the same allegations in 2021. "Four members to one voted against no to drop the case against Trump and any sort of campaign finance violations," Wong said. "So you don't have a federal case."She argued that the real point of the indictment was to distract public attention from the Biden administration's problems."This whole thing is just the big show horse, a big media spectacle, but it's not a big crowd coming out," she added, predicting an "OJ moment" like when helicopters followed the low-speed police pursuit of athlete-turned-actor OJ Simpson before he was arrested and charged with murdering his wife, as Trump's motorcade leaves his Mar-a-Lago resort for Palm Beach Airport. Bragg's argument that the statute of limitations on the charges should be extended to exclude the four years Trump was in the White House was "weak", Wong aid, but cautioned that the "New York judges" who would decide whether the case can proceed would not have to deal with the fallout once it makes it to a federal court."I don't see how they can prove this case. What they can do is put a gag order on him temporarily. They could also set a no bail," she warned. "It's very possible."The prosecution could argue that Trump is a literal "flight risk" because "he's got his own airplane" — and his Secret Service security detail lacks the authority to stop him boarding it.Tyler Nixon told Sputnik that Bragg was "typical" of Democrat prosecutors whose election campaigns were financed to the tune of millions by Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros — whose Open Society Foundations funds regime-change NGOs all over the world."It amazes me that so many of these prosecutors that are basically just hatchet thugs for the left, Bragg, [Chicago state's attorney] Kim Fox, the Soros backed ones. They want to shield these these thuggish, corrupt criminals from any accountability," Nixon said. "If you attack them for what they do, you're a racist. I haven't heard that much with Bragg, but I guarantee if they turn the heat up on his fat a**... we would hear start to hear the squeals of racism against him."The PR guru said the charges against Trump were just the latest episode in the long-running saga of attempts to smear him, including claims he was the Kremlin's candidate in the 2016 presidential election. By contrast, "you have to have George Soros personally hand in cash to Bragg for it to be any kind of sort of connection."He said the US liberal left was "like a cult" where everyone has "the same subversive, crazy, megalomaniacal, totally just radical beyond anything we've ever seen, agenda and tactics."Check our Radio section to find out more!

