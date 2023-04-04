International
Trump Says He Will Be Indicted on 33 Counts on Tuesday
Trump Says He Will Be Indicted on 33 Counts on Tuesday
Ex-US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be indicted on 33 counts in a New York court on Tuesday
Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations and the affair with Daniels. The ex-president has bitterly complained that the district attorney himself should be indicted as the contents of the pending indictments leaked to the press.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ex-US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be indicted on 33 counts in a New York court on Tuesday.
Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations and the affair with Daniels.
"D.A. [District Attorney Alvin] BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment. There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury. No Crime by Trump. What a MESS. Bragg should resign, NOW!," Trump said on his Truth social media.
The ex-president has bitterly complained that the district attorney himself should be indicted as the contents of the pending indictments leaked to the press.
