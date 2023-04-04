https://sputniknews.com/20230404/trump-says-he-will-be-indicted-on-33-counts-on-tuesday-1109096191.html

Trump Says He Will Be Indicted on 33 Counts on Tuesday

Trump Says He Will Be Indicted on 33 Counts on Tuesday

Ex-US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be indicted on 33 counts in a New York court on Tuesday

2023-04-04T03:00+0000

2023-04-04T03:00+0000

2023-04-04T03:00+0000

americas

donald trump's indictment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109029211_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_a3c5644e1fe5651f573b4a649d983157.jpg

Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations and the affair with Daniels. The ex-president has bitterly complained that the district attorney himself should be indicted as the contents of the pending indictments leaked to the press.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump, former president donald trump, trump indictment