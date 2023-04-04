https://sputniknews.com/20230404/bomb-blast-kills-russian-war-correspondent-whats-next-with-trump-1109090757.html

Bomb Blast Kills Russian War Correspondent; What's Next With Trump?

Bomb Blast Kills Russian War Correspondent; What's Next With Trump?

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including former president Donald Trump’s trip to New York as he faces several charges there.

2023-04-04T04:02+0000

2023-04-04T04:02+0000

2023-04-04T09:53+0000

fault lines

radio

donald trump

assad

opec

oil

bomb

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109090611_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6f2a27cbbc44331513340b39052dcfd4.png

Bomb blast kills Russian war correspondent; What's next with Trump? On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including former president Donald Trump’s trip to New York as he faces several charges there.

Mark Frost - Economist & ProfessorAngie Wong- Political Analyst & President of Legacy PACMark Sleboda - International Relations & Security AnalystElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, economist Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the oil production cut announced by OPEC+ amid ongoing economic upheaval.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political analyst Angie Wong to discuss former president Trump’s trip to New York as he gets ready to surrender after an indictment presented by a Manhattan grand jury.In the third hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines about the latest with Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine as a Russian war correspondent was killed in a bomb blast.Later in the last hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss the developing ties between Syria and Egypt after the Syrian foreign minister visited Cairo as a sign of moving closer to normalization.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, trump’s hash pay, what is donald trump indicted for, donald trump arrest, russian war blogger death, bomb blast in russia, who killed russian war blogger, syria diplomatic ties, new opec+ deal, opec plus production cut,