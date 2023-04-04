International
Mark Frost - Economist & Professor
Angie Wong- Political Analyst & President of Legacy PAC
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
In the first hour, economist Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the oil production cut announced by OPEC+ amid ongoing economic upheaval.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political analyst Angie Wong to discuss former president Trump's trip to New York as he gets ready to surrender after an indictment presented by a Manhattan grand jury.
In the third hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines about the latest with Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine as a Russian war correspondent was killed in a bomb blast.
Later in the last hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss the developing ties between Syria and Egypt after the Syrian foreign minister visited Cairo as a sign of moving closer to normalization.
Bomb Blast Kills Russian War Correspondent; What's Next With Trump?

04:02 GMT 04.04.2023 (Updated: 09:53 GMT 04.04.2023)
Fault Lines
Bomb blast kills Russian war correspondent; What's next with Trump?
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including former president Donald Trump’s trip to New York as he faces several charges there.
Mark Frost - Economist & Professor
Angie Wong- Political Analyst & President of Legacy PAC
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
In the first hour, economist Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the oil production cut announced by OPEC+ amid ongoing economic upheaval.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political analyst Angie Wong to discuss former president Trump’s trip to New York as he gets ready to surrender after an indictment presented by a Manhattan grand jury.
In the third hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines about the latest with Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine as a Russian war correspondent was killed in a bomb blast.
Later in the last hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss the developing ties between Syria and Egypt after the Syrian foreign minister visited Cairo as a sign of moving closer to normalization.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
