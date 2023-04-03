https://sputniknews.com/20230403/trumped-up-charges-against-former-us-president-embarrassing-to-us-1109074092.html

'Trumped-Up' Charges Against Former US President 'Embarrassing' to US

'Trumped-Up' Charges Against Former US President 'Embarrassing' to US

Donald Trump and his allies have called the charges against him part of the years-long "witch-hunt" against his political ambitions. Ed Martin and Garland Nixon said the former president was a threat to the military "deep state".

The indictment of Donald Trump in New York is "embarrassing" to the US but driven by "deep state" fear of his peace-making stance towards Russia, two pundits have argued.New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced charges against the 45th president on Friday after a Grand Jury voted to indict the former president over claims he paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair between them.That has prompted the accusation from Trump, his allies and commentators that the prosecution is aimed at knocking him out of contention against President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.Ed Martin told Sputnik that the charges were "as trumped-up as you can imagine" and it was "really embarrassing to America that this has happened."He pointed out that Bragg was trying to "bump-up" a misdemeanour accounting offence to a felony as 'furtherance' of another crime under federal campaign finance laws, which was "not in his purview."Garland Nixon said the motives for Trump's indictment went deeper, to his "questioning of NATO" and the US military presence in South Korea."He wanted to get a deal with the North Korean leader and make and lower the tension on the Korean Peninsula," he said, which was a "valid and reasonable thing to do for America." The broadcaster said authorities were "weaponizing rage" against Trump so "the people will support the deep state quest" to prosecute him. "You heard what he's been saying, 'hey, we got to stop all this World War Three stuff and we've got problems in the deep state' that has to be stopped."Martin argued that while "the larger Trump vision is one that threatens a lot of power," during his four years as president he "failed on a number of things that we thought he would stand up to."But he disagreed with other pundits who say the indictment would only improve Trump's chances of returning to the White House in 2025, saying: "very rarely you get a knockout blow. It's death by a thousand cuts."Nixon said the indictment would garner Trump "a certain degree of sympathy," while Biden's foreign policy would to "get less popular, particularly with what's happened in Ukraine."He said Biden's continued support for Volodymyr Zelensky's regime in Kiev was "not a good idea" with "Donald Trump already having taken the position" that the conflict must end. For more in-depth analysis, check out our podcast Fault Lines.

