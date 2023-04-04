International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230404/russian-journalist-murdered-in-st-petersburg-1109093283.html
Russian Journalist Murdered in St. Petersburg
Russian Journalist Murdered in St. Petersburg
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Trump's polling numbers growing after the New York indictment, and NYC Mayor Adams warning Trump supporters to be peaceful.
2023-04-04T04:04+0000
2023-04-04T09:40+0000
the backstory
radio
china
nato
nashville
donald trump
bud light
espionage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109093137_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_83227d679407f3b8d45299ca76b5d04a.png
Russian Journalist Murdered in St. Petersburg
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Trump's polling numbers growing after the New York indictment, and NYC Mayor Adams warning Trump supporters to be peaceful.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Assassination in Russia, Wall Street Journal Reporter Arrested, and the Religious Divide in UkraineTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | RFK Jr for President, Bud Light, and Donald Trump IndictmentIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the military reporter killed in Russia, multi-ethnic Russia. Mark talked about dozens of journalists killed by the Kiev regime and Vladlen Tatarsky's assassination in St. Petersburg. Mark also discussed the arrest of Wall Street Journal coreespondent Evan Gershkovich and the Biden White House response to Evan's arrest.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the response to the Nashville school shooting, people who get degrees in journalism, and child mutilation. Tyler spoke about the Donald Trump indictment and Alvin Bragg's weak case. Tyler explained the problems with the mainstream response to the Nashville school shooting and why the left hate President Putin.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
nashville
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109093137_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_419bc6db6278e476db68cff4ff630d5d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, russian war blogger died, bomb blast in russia, who killed vladlen tatarsky, russian war journalist died, school shooting in nashville, who caused mass shooting in tn
the backstory, russian war blogger died, bomb blast in russia, who killed vladlen tatarsky, russian war journalist died, school shooting in nashville, who caused mass shooting in tn

Russian Journalist Murdered in St. Petersburg

04:04 GMT 04.04.2023 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 04.04.2023)
The Backstory
Russian Journalist Murdered in St. Petersburg
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Trump's polling numbers growing after the New York indictment, and NYC Mayor Adams warning Trump supporters to be peaceful.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Assassination in Russia, Wall Street Journal Reporter Arrested, and the Religious Divide in Ukraine

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | RFK Jr for President, Bud Light, and Donald Trump Indictment

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the military reporter killed in Russia, multi-ethnic Russia. Mark talked about dozens of journalists killed by the Kiev regime and Vladlen Tatarsky's assassination in St. Petersburg. Mark also discussed the arrest of Wall Street Journal coreespondent Evan Gershkovich and the Biden White House response to Evan's arrest.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the response to the Nashville school shooting, people who get degrees in journalism, and child mutilation. Tyler spoke about the Donald Trump indictment and Alvin Bragg's weak case. Tyler explained the problems with the mainstream response to the Nashville school shooting and why the left hate President Putin.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала