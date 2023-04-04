https://sputniknews.com/20230404/russian-journalist-murdered-in-st-petersburg-1109093283.html

Russian Journalist Murdered in St. Petersburg

Russian Journalist Murdered in St. Petersburg

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Trump's polling numbers growing after the New York indictment, and NYC Mayor Adams warning Trump supporters to be peaceful.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Assassination in Russia, Wall Street Journal Reporter Arrested, and the Religious Divide in UkraineTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | RFK Jr for President, Bud Light, and Donald Trump IndictmentIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the military reporter killed in Russia, multi-ethnic Russia. Mark talked about dozens of journalists killed by the Kiev regime and Vladlen Tatarsky's assassination in St. Petersburg. Mark also discussed the arrest of Wall Street Journal coreespondent Evan Gershkovich and the Biden White House response to Evan's arrest.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the response to the Nashville school shooting, people who get degrees in journalism, and child mutilation. Tyler spoke about the Donald Trump indictment and Alvin Bragg's weak case. Tyler explained the problems with the mainstream response to the Nashville school shooting and why the left hate President Putin.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

