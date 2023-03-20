https://sputniknews.com/20230320/desantis-comes-to-trumps-defense-blasts-soros-funded-da-amid-fmr-presidents-possible-indictment-1108617304.html
DeSantis Comes to Trump’s Defense, Blasts ‘Soros-Funded’ DA Amid Fmr President's Possible Indictment
Donald Trump took to Truth Social over the weekend to urge supporters to “take our nation back” after revealing he may be indicted Tuesday over an old allegation that he paid hush money to an adult film actress before the 2016 election to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he never slept with the “horseface” woman.
19:11 GMT 20.03.2023 (Updated: 19:27 GMT 20.03.2023)
Donald Trump took to Truth Social over the weekend to urge supporters to “take our nation back” after revealing he may be indicted Tuesday over an old claim that he paid hush money to an adult film star before the 2016 election to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, insisting he never slept with his “horseface” accuser.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has broken his silence on Donald Trump's possible imminent indictment, saying he wouldn't be surprised if the Manhattan Distract Attorney in the case is trying to weaponize his office in the interests of party politics.
“I’ve seen rumors swirl, I have not seen any facts yet, and so I don’t know what’s going to happen”, the governor told reporters in a press conference on Monday. “But I do know this: The Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor, and so he, like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety,” DeSantis said, without referring to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg by name.
“I have no interest in getting involved in some manufactured circus by some Soros DA,” DeSantis added.
DeSantis’ comments echo those made by Trump
Saturday in a Truth Social post in which he announced his possible indictment. Trump similarly referenced Bragg being “funded by George Soros,” and previously slammed the Manhattan DA for going after him in a political “witch hunt” probe instead of fighting violent crime in New York City.
Hungarian-American hedge fund manager and ‘philanthropist’ George Soros has spent decades and billions of dollars funding political leaders, non-government organizations, educational institutions and judges, both in the United States and around the world. The billionaire has perhaps rightfully become the go-to boogieman for many Republicans who criticize shadowy liberal big money in politics.
Bragg reportedly received over $1 million
from a Soros-funded group during his 2021 campaign for DA.
While defending Trump against the Manhattan DA, DeSantis, a potential challenger to the former president for the 2024 Republican nomination, declined to wade into the details of the case that may get Trump indicted.
“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair, I just, I can’t speak to that,” the Florida governor said, quickly adding “That’s an example of pursuing a political agenda.”
DeSantis is the latest Republican to sound of on the possible Trump indictment, with House GOP lawmakers announcing plans
to seek congressional testimony from Bragg over the case.
Trump thinks he’s facing a grand jury indictment this week over a payment his former attorney allegedly allegedly paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to stay silent on an alleged affair she had had with the real estate mogul in 2006. Trump has vocally denied ever sleeping with “Horseface Daniels,” and claimed that the indictment is the latest attempt by Democrats to bar him from running in 2024 after Russiagate and two impeachments failed to get the job done.