'World's Most Recognized Face': No Need for Trump Mugshot, Lawyer Says

A mugshot is not necessary for former President Donald Trump during the hearing on April 4, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said on Monday.

Habba also called on the authorities to avoid theatrics in this case. On Thursday, the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in providing a "hush" payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, including that he had an affair with Daniels, and characterized the case against him as a political witch hunt ahead of the 2024 presidential election and an example of gross government overreach for the purposes of persecuting political opponents. On Friday, Trump said he would appeal the indictment against him by the Manhattan grand jury by arguing that the officials involved in the case are biased. Trump will head to New York on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon, during which he intends to declare his innocence. He will also deliver a speech at Mar-a-Lago following the hearing.

