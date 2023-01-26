https://sputniknews.com/20230126/why-sending-leopard-2--m1-abrams-tanks-to-ukraine-is-natos-grave-mistake-1106737387.html

Why Sending Leopard 2 & M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine is NATO's Grave Mistake

"Chancellor Scholz made clear that Germany would not authorize the shipment of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine unless the US first authorized the shipment of M-1A1 Abrams tanks," David T. Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, told Sputnik. Then, on January 24, "the Biden administration finally relented and announced they would send about thirty-one M-1A1 Abrams tanks (which I was trained to fight in as a US Army armor officer back in 1993) to Ukraine."The decision to deliver the tanks came on the heels of a Ramstein gathering of the Ukraine Contact Group which failed to find common ground on sending Leopard 2s to Kiev. Reportedly, 12 European nations are expected to provide the Ukrainian military with roughly 100 Leopards; Berlin is due to send 14 MBTs."This western decision to send tanks to Ukraine followed a meeting of the Director of the CIA William Burns with President Zelensky who, for the past few weeks, has been sounding the alarm about an imminent major Russian winter offensive," observed Pyne. "Most likely, Burns helped identify shortcomings in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ ability to defend Ukraine against such an offensive, causing the US and EU to reconsider their reluctance to provide tanks to Ukraine."The Russian military thwarted plans for the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, told Russian journalists on January 25. According to him, the Kiev regime's plans to launch a broad offensive against the liberated part of the Zaporozhye region in order to reach the coast of the Sea of Azov had failed.Meanwhile, Russian troops cut the highway connecting Artemovsk (Bakhmut) with Seversk, thus thwarting the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - which are still holding the key city-turned-meat grinder - to get reinforcements. Having taken Soledar, the Russian forces are attacking Artemovsk from the northwest and are moving in the direction of Razdolovka to the north; Blagodatny to the west; and Krasnaya Gora to the southwest, according to Russian military observers.Why Sending Tanks to Ukraine is a Bad IdeaPyne believes that Berlin and Washington's decision to raise the stakes by sending their main battle tanks to Kiev is a mistake.First of all, the Russian military has "tens - if not hundreds - of thousands" of rockets, missiles, and other munitions that it can use to blow NATO's MBTs up.Several years ago, Leopard 2A4 tanks lost their veneer of invincibility after engaging in fierce firefights against Kurdish and Daesh (ISIS)* fighters in 2016 and 2018. Approximately a dozen or more Leopard 2s were destroyed by IEDs, suicide car bombs, and anti-tank guided missiles. To cap it off neither Leopard 2s nor Abrams M1 have fought so far against a worthy conventional foe which has heavy artillery and air support.Second, neither 100+ Leopard 2s, nor 30+ M1 Abrams is likely to dramatically reverse the situation on the battlefield.Prior to the conflict, Pyne calculated that Russia had a 5-to-1 advantage in terms of the number of tanks they possessed over and above European NATO (excluding Turkey). He believes that advantage in main battle tanks will likely prove decisive for Russia during its special military operation in Ukraine."The US and EU would have to provide Ukraine with several times more tanks for it to constitute a game-changer for Kiev," Pyne highlighted.Third, "it will take months for the US and other NATO countries to train the Ukrainian military to operate US M-1A1 Abrams, German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2 tanks before they can be deployed to Ukraine," according to the former DoD officer.Sending tanks provides no immediate relief for Ukraine, echoed Larry Johnson, a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism, which provided training to the US Military’s Special Operations task force for 24 years.Fourth, since the Ukrainian military won't be able to operate the M1 Abrams and Leopard 2s without proper training, it cannot be ruled out that the machines will initially be staffed by NATO crews, as Johnson noted in his recent blog post.NATO battle tanks driven by NATO soldiers in Ukraine would elevate tensions between Moscow and the transatlantic bloc to a new level, according to the security expert. This would rubbish Joe Biden's claims that the US' actions don't constitute a direct threat to Russia.Fifth, announcing an escalation like this allows Russia to do the necessary planning to counter the threat and destroy it, according to Johnson. The security expert expressed bewilderment about NATO's open discussions of Ukraine matters in his blog. According to him, "the NATO crowd" appears to be focused on playing "the public relations game."Russia Won't Back Down, Peace Deal is Way OutBy increasingly providing Ukraine with lethal weapons, NATO fits into the definition of an "aggressor" under international humanitarian law, according to Fahri Erenel, retired brigadier general of the Turkish Armed Forces, professor, and head of the Center for Strategic Studies on Security and Defense at Istinye University.What’s worse, Berlin's decision to send Leopard 2s to the conflict zone sends a signal that Germany is no longer pushing for peace talks, according to the retired brigadier general.According to the ex-DoD officer, the West should not expect Russia to back down in Ukraine given that Moscow's national interests are at stake. At the same time, the US and NATO's defeat in Ukraine would mean significant reputational damage for the western bloc.As a result, the more the West escalates its proxy war in Ukraine, the more Russia will escalate its military actions in response, warned Pyne."That is why it is imperative for the Biden administration to suspend all lethal military assistance to Ukraine and mediate an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, as I have been calling for the past four months, to avert the dangerous prospects of further escalation of the conflict," Pyne concluded.*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

