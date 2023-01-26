https://sputniknews.com/20230126/us-tanks-will-be-threat-to-russian-troops-in-ukraine---not-to-russia-itself-white-house-claims-1106708272.html
US Tanks Will Be Threat to Russian Troops in Ukraine - Not to Russia Itself, White House Claims
The Abrams tanks being provided to Ukraine will be a threat to Russian troops operating in that country but not to Russia itself, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"They [Abrams tanks] don't represent an offensive threat to Russia. Do they represent a threat to soldiers? You bet they do. To the Russian soldiers that are in Ukraine, not to Russia proper," Kirby said.The Wednesday conference also saw the White House official state that the Biden administration saw "no indication" Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to carry out a strike against a NATO territory.The White House spokesperson further noted during the Wednesday briefing that when it comes to the possibility of sending fourth generation fighter jets to Kiev, he did not have comment on the matter.Kirby's comments came shortly after US President Joe Biden announced that in addition to the various multibillion-dollar military aid packages for Ukraine, Washington would now begin the process of sending 31 Abrams tanks.Towing the same line as Kirby, Biden earlier remarked that the latest military installment was not intended to serve as an "offensive threat" against Russia.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Abrams M1 main battle tanks that the United States will provide to Ukraine will be a threat to the Russian troops operating in that country but not to Russia itself, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"They [Abrams tanks] don’t represent an offensive threat to Russia. Do they represent a threat to soldiers? You bet they do. To the Russian soldiers that are in Ukraine, not to Russia proper," Kirby said.
The Wednesday conference also saw the White House official state that the Biden administration saw "no indication" Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to carry out a strike against a NATO territory.
"We've seen absolutely no indication that Mr. Putin has designs on striking NATO territory," Kirby said during the briefing.
The White House spokesperson further noted during the Wednesday briefing that when it comes to the possibility of sending fourth generation fighter jets to Kiev, he did not have comment on the matter.
"We are in constant discussions with the Ukrainians about their capabilities and as I’ve said we evolve those as the conditions change," Kirby said when asked about possible delivery of fourth generation fighter jets to Ukraine. "I don’t have any announcements to make on that front."
Kirby's comments came shortly after US President Joe Biden announced that in addition to the various multibillion-dollar military aid packages for Ukraine, Washington would now begin the process of sending 31 Abrams tanks.
Towing the same line as Kirby, Biden earlier remarked that the latest military installment was not intended to serve as an "offensive threat" against Russia.