US Tanks Will Be Threat to Russian Troops in Ukraine - Not to Russia Itself, White House Claims

The Abrams tanks being provided to Ukraine will be a threat to Russian troops operating in that country but not to Russia itself, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

2023-01-26T00:24+0000

2023-01-26T00:24+0000

2023-01-26T00:18+0000

"They [Abrams tanks] don’t represent an offensive threat to Russia. Do they represent a threat to soldiers? You bet they do. To the Russian soldiers that are in Ukraine, not to Russia proper," Kirby said.The Wednesday conference also saw the White House official state that the Biden administration saw "no indication" Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to carry out a strike against a NATO territory.The White House spokesperson further noted during the Wednesday briefing that when it comes to the possibility of sending fourth generation fighter jets to Kiev, he did not have comment on the matter.Kirby's comments came shortly after US President Joe Biden announced that in addition to the various multibillion-dollar military aid packages for Ukraine, Washington would now begin the process of sending 31 Abrams tanks.Towing the same line as Kirby, Biden earlier remarked that the latest military installment was not intended to serve as an "offensive threat" against Russia.

