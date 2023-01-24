International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230124/biden-administration-may-transfer-significant-number-of-abrams-m1-tanks-to-ukraine-reports-1106658544.html
Biden Administration May Transfer ‘Significant Number’ of Abrams M1 Tanks to Ukraine: Reports
Biden Administration May Transfer ‘Significant Number’ of Abrams M1 Tanks to Ukraine: Reports
The Biden administration could announce as early as this week the deliveries of a "significant number" of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, US media reported on Tuesday, citing US officials familiar with the matter.
2023-01-24T15:37+0000
2023-01-24T15:42+0000
military
us
ukraine
m1 abrams tank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106634380_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f927aff4779170601b0588fb5d15ae6.jpg
The coming announcement would be part of a broader deal made with Germany, which would pledge to supply a small number of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as well, the report said. Germany would also allow countries operating Leopard 2 tanks, notably Poland, to supply Ukraine with units of their own reserve, the report also said. Such a development would be a major step in mending the recently created rift in NATO regarding the delivery of the Leopard 2 tanks to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia given that Berlin has repeatedly refused to allow countries possessing such tanks to provide them to Kiev under the terms of their export agreements, the report added. Ukraine has requested at least 300 main battle tanks, including Leopard 2, and considers them as a game changer in the conflict with Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20230113/us-abrams-tanks-bradley-ifvs-spotted-at-dutch-port-en-route-to-eastern-europe--photos-videos-1106296608.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106634380_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27a36a86a7543a426a572459d283cb11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military aid to ukraine, abrams m1 tanks, military hardware, crisis in ukraine, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine
us military aid to ukraine, abrams m1 tanks, military hardware, crisis in ukraine, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine

Biden Administration May Transfer ‘Significant Number’ of Abrams M1 Tanks to Ukraine: Reports

15:37 GMT 24.01.2023 (Updated: 15:42 GMT 24.01.2023)
© AFP 2023 / MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKIA US Army soldier signals the way to a M1A2 Abrams battle tank that will be used for military exercises by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, at the Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia on December 3, 2022
A US Army soldier signals the way to a M1A2 Abrams battle tank that will be used for military exercises by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, at the Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia on December 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration could announce as early as this week the deliveries of a "significant number" of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, US media reported on Tuesday, citing US officials familiar with the matter.
The coming announcement would be part of a broader deal made with Germany, which would pledge to supply a small number of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as well, the report said.
Germany would also allow countries operating Leopard 2 tanks, notably Poland, to supply Ukraine with units of their own reserve, the report also said.
Screenshot of video posted by the Dutch Land Forces picturing arrival of hundreds of US military vehicles at a Dutch port en route to Eastern Europe. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Abrams Tanks, Bradley IFVs Spotted in Netherlands en Route to Eastern Europe – Photos, Videos
13 January, 18:21 GMT
Such a development would be a major step in mending the recently created rift in NATO regarding the delivery of the Leopard 2 tanks to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia given that Berlin has repeatedly refused to allow countries possessing such tanks to provide them to Kiev under the terms of their export agreements, the report added.
Ukraine has requested at least 300 main battle tanks, including Leopard 2, and considers them as a game changer in the conflict with Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала