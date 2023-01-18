https://sputniknews.com/20230118/west-pledges-main-battle-tanks-to-kiev-but-will-it-be-a-game-changer-1106470433.html

West Pledges Main Battle Tanks to Kiev, But Will It Be a Game Changer?

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Berlin to provide its Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev, something that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been reluctant to do...

Kiev wants the US and its NATO allies to provide 200 to 300 tanks and 600 infantry armored vehicles to the Ukrainian military for a crucial spring offensive against Russia, according to western press.However, even though the Biden administration included several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles in its recent package, the US so far has declined to send the Abrams tank.For its part, France announced last week that it would deliver AMX-10 RC light combat tanks to Kiev in two months' time.While some western military observers argue that the French AMX-10 RC is "a chimera of combat vehicles," but not actually a tank, the development apparently prompted the UK to follow suit and pledge 14 Challenger 2 tanks for the Ukrainian military. The Challenger 2 is a third-generation British main battle tank in service with the armies of the UK.NATO allies are now calling on Germany to step in and give its Leopard 2 tanks to the Kiev regime while allowing other nations – Poland and Finland, for instance – to export their German-made tanks to Ukraine, too. The Leopard 2 is the third generation of the nation's main battle tank originally in the 1970s for the West German army.However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appears reluctant to send his main battle tanks to the military theater. Earlier this week, Scholz told a US broadcaster that Berlin has to coordinate its further weapons supplies to Kiev with its allies.According to western media, the chancellor is seeking US approval for the move. If Washington decides to provide Abrams to the Ukrainian military, Scholz is likely to follow suit, unnamed German officials surmise. Earlier this month Berlin agreed to include its Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles in its Ukrainian military package.Meanwhile, Scholz has nominated a new defense minister to replace Christine Lambrecht, who earlier announced her resignation following a series of blunders. Boris Pistorius is due to be sworn in on Thursday and immediately after that to meet US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Austin will come to Germany to participate in the Ramstein defense summit scheduled for January 20.Some western outlets were speculating last week that Berlin may finalize its decision on supplying Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine a day ahead of the summit. It is expected that the Germans will be able to send "a clear message" about the weapon deliveries at the Ramstein gathering.Still, Russian military experts have expressed skepticism with regard to Germany's much-discussed "wonder weapon." According to them, Syrian Kurds used to successfully destroy Leopards 24A with the Soviet-made anti-tank guided missiles Malyutka ("small one" in Russian). If the West provides Kiev with an additional 200-300 armored fighting vehicles it could pose a certain danger, but it won't become a game-changer on the battlefield, Russian military experts emphasize.

