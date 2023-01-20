Germany to Decide on Supply of Tanks to Kiev by Third Countries on Friday - Minister

International
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that the issue of coordinating the supply of German-made tanks to Ukraine by third countries would be decided on Friday.
On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw could transfer its Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Germany's consent. Pistorius also recalled the amount of weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine and added that "it is impossible to ignore the accusations" that Germany was not doing enough for Ukraine. On the same day, Pistorius told German broadcaster ZDF that Germany had not yet received requests from Poland to lift export restrictions on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. He added that Germany did not exclude the possibility of supplying its tanks to Kiev. "We support Ukraine wherever we can. Nobody excludes that Leopard tanks can be supplied, or that other European partners can be approved for this," Pistorius noted. In order to send German-made tanks to Ukraine, countries need to obtain German permission to lift export restrictions. In addition to Germany and Poland, Leopard tanks are put into service in Spain, Greece, Finland and Denmark. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons contributed nothing to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
00:57 GMT 20.01.2023
An Austrian soldier arrives with a tank type 'Leopard' prior the friendship shooting of several nations during the exercise 'Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017' at the exercise area in Grafenwoehr, near Eschenbach, southern Germany, on May 12, 2017
An Austrian soldier arrives with a tank type 'Leopard' prior the friendship shooting of several nations during the exercise 'Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017' at the exercise area in Grafenwoehr, near Eschenbach, southern Germany, on May 12, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / Christof STACHE
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that the issue of coordinating the supply of German-made tanks to Ukraine by third countries would be decided on Friday.
On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw could transfer its Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Germany's consent.
"It will become clear in the next few hours or tomorrow," Pistorius said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD when asked if Berlin would allow other countries to supply Leopard tanks to Kiev.
Pistorius also recalled the amount of weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine and added that "it is impossible to ignore the accusations" that Germany was not doing enough for Ukraine.
On the same day, Pistorius told German broadcaster ZDF that Germany had not yet received requests from Poland to lift export restrictions on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
"To my knowledge, no requests have been received to date… If Poland, as it says, does this without permission, then we will comment on this. I do not find this particularly friendly to Alliance," Pistorius said.
He added that Germany did not exclude the possibility of supplying its tanks to Kiev.
US Authorizes $2.5 Billion in New Ukraine Military Aid Including Bradley, Stryker Vehicles
"We support Ukraine wherever we can. Nobody excludes that Leopard tanks can be supplied, or that other European partners can be approved for this," Pistorius noted.
In order to send German-made tanks to Ukraine, countries need to obtain German permission to lift export restrictions. In addition to Germany and Poland, Leopard tanks are put into service in Spain, Greece, Finland and Denmark.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons contributed nothing to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
