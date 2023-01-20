https://sputniknews.com/20230120/germany-to-decide-on-supply-of-tanks-to-kiev-by-third-countries-on-friday---minister-1106508588.html

Germany to Decide on Supply of Tanks to Kiev by Third Countries on Friday - Minister

Germany to Decide on Supply of Tanks to Kiev by Third Countries on Friday - Minister

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that the issue of coordinating the supply of German-made tanks to Ukraine by third countries would be decided on Friday.

2023-01-20T00:57+0000

2023-01-20T00:57+0000

2023-01-20T00:51+0000

military

ukraine crisis

germany

tanks

military aid

poland

mateusz morawiecki

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105358/10/1053581011_174:0:4533:2452_1920x0_80_0_0_bd9aaceaaa6bce35aac8ce7a556a2dc5.jpg

On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw could transfer its Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Germany's consent. Pistorius also recalled the amount of weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine and added that "it is impossible to ignore the accusations" that Germany was not doing enough for Ukraine. On the same day, Pistorius told German broadcaster ZDF that Germany had not yet received requests from Poland to lift export restrictions on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. He added that Germany did not exclude the possibility of supplying its tanks to Kiev. "We support Ukraine wherever we can. Nobody excludes that Leopard tanks can be supplied, or that other European partners can be approved for this," Pistorius noted. In order to send German-made tanks to Ukraine, countries need to obtain German permission to lift export restrictions. In addition to Germany and Poland, Leopard tanks are put into service in Spain, Greece, Finland and Denmark. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons contributed nothing to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

https://sputniknews.com/20230119/us-authorizes-25-billion-in-new-ukraine-military-aid-including-bradley-stryker-vehicles-1106506824.html

germany

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german defense minister, boris pistorius, leopard tanks, third countries, kiev, ukraine crisis