https://sputniknews.com/20230126/berlins-decision-to-send-leopard-2s-to-ukraine-historically-wrong-german-mp-says-1106729958.html

Berlin's Decision to Send Leopard 2s to Ukraine 'Historically Wrong', German MP Says

Berlin's Decision to Send Leopard 2s to Ukraine 'Historically Wrong', German MP Says

On Wednesday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made it clear that Ukraine will get the Leopard 2s not earlier than in three-four months.

2023-01-26T14:00+0000

2023-01-26T14:00+0000

2023-01-26T14:00+0000

world

russia

germany

ukraine

us

lawmaker

decision

tanks

leopard 2

m1a2 abrams

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1a/1106729541_0:68:3401:1981_1920x0_80_0_0_322de335b3432577edcdc542d79ee3cb.jpg

German lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen has lashed out at Berlin over its move to provide Kiev with the country's Leopard 2 main battle tanks.She argued that sending the German tanks to Ukraine is “[…] in the interest of the United States military-industrial complex, because their thesis, if they get lost, then they can supply their own tanks” to Ukraine.Dagdelen added that she was “very concerned” that “this is not the last decision” taken by Berlin because sending the Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev is “not a game changer.”The remarks followed German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit telling reporters that Berlin would deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.“On Wednesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in the cabinet that Germany would further increase its military support for Ukraine. He said that the federal government had decided to provide the Ukrainian armed forces with Leopard 2 main battle tanks,” Hebestreit pointed out.Later on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden signaled Washington’s readiness to send 31 M1 Abrams to Kiev, adding that the decision was endorsed by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and that the move comes as Kiev prepares to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces later this year. Russia has been conducting its special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.The Russian Embassy in Germany slammed Berlin’s move to send the Leopard 2s to Ukraine as an “extremely dangerous decision”, which shifts the Ukrainian conflict to a new level of confrontation.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in turn said that the decision to supply the Leopard 2s and the Abrams to Kiev indicates the West’s “growing direct involvement” in the Ukrainian conflict.Russia has repeatedly warned the US and its allied against sending military aid to Kiev, something that Moscow says adds to prolonging the Ukrainian conflict.

https://sputniknews.com/20230125/what-is-behind-scholzs-reported-move-to-send-leopard-2-tanks-to-ukraine-1106673453.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230123/what-is-the-leopard-2-tank-and-why-is-its-possible-delivery-to-kiev-so-explosively-contentious-1106621828.html

russia

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

german lawmaker, berlin's decision to send leopard 2 tanks to ukraine, russian special military operation in ukraine, us military-industrial complex, new opinion polls in germany