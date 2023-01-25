https://sputniknews.com/20230125/white-house-confirms-sending-31-abrams-tanks-to-ukraine-1106700696.html

Biden: US to Send 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine, Training to Start ASAP

Biden: US to Send 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine, Training to Start ASAP

The United States now moves to ship some 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Kiev as Ukrainian forces supposedly prepare to launch a counteroffensive against...

US President Joe Biden has announced at a press conference today that the United States is going to send a contingent of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, and that the US will start training the Ukrainian servicemen who would crew these tanks."Today I’m announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine," Biden said while speaking at a press conference today. "We’ll begin to train Ukrainian troops on these issues of sustainment, logistics and maintenance as soon as possible."The POTUS noted that sending the M1 Abrams tanks was advocated by the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and that this move comes as Kiev prepares to launch a counteroffensive against the Russian forces later this year.At the same time, Biden claimed that these Abrams tanks do not pose an "offensive threat" to Russia.“Today’s announcement builds on the hard work and commitment from countries around the world, led by the United States of America, to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and its territorial integrity," he said. "That’s what this is about… It is not an offensive threat to Russia.”Commenting on this development, senior US administration officials told media that the "announcement that the US is going to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine is very much a continuation of our efforts to provide Ukraine with the capabilities that they need to continue to better defend themselves."The officials also stated these Abrams tanks will constitute a Ukrainian tank battalion.

