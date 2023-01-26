https://sputniknews.com/20230126/russia-rolls-out-combat-robot-to-detect-and-destroy-leopard-2-abrams-tanks-sent-to-ukraine-1106724932.html

Russia Rolls Out Combat Robot to 'Detect and Destroy' Leopard 2, Abrams Tanks Sent to Ukraine

On Wednesday, Washington and Berlin announced readiness to provide Kiev with M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks in the coming months. The decisions came as Russian continues its special military operation in Ukraine

A strike version of the Russian-made Marker robot will be capable of hitting the German and US-made main battle tanks, due to be delivered to Ukraine, Dmitry Rogozin, former director general of the Russian federal space agency Roscosmos, has told Sputnik.He explained that the robot’s control system features an electronic catalog with images of targets in the visible and infrared ranges, which helps the Marker automatically detect the enemy’s military hardware.He pointed out that the Marker can also prioritize the enemy’s targets when on the front.The ex-Roscosmos chief said that in February, four Marker robots will be delivered to the Donbass region, where they are expected to enter service shortly after going through a number of tests.Rogozin spoke after German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced Berlin’s decision to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something that was followed by US President Joe Biden saying that Washington will deliver 31 Abrams tanks to Kiev.The Russian Embassy in Germany warned that “this extremely dangerous decision [by Berlin] shifts the Ukrainian conflict to a new level of standoff.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov for his part told reporters that arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict.Moscow has repeatedly warned that the US and its allies sending military aid to Kiev adds to prolonging the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries “play with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev, and that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

