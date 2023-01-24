International
Leopard 2 Tanks: Armored Beasts Berlin is About to Send Into Ukraine Conflict
Developed in the 1970s, these 62-ton armored “beasts” boast a thick composite armor and are armed with a Rheinmetal-built Rh-120 120 mm smoothbore gun and a pair of 7.62mm machine guns.
Recent media reports suggest that the German government has decided to provide an entire company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, even though it seems rather unlikely that these weapons, however powerful they may be, would prove to be some sort of a game changer in the Ukrainian conflict.
Leopard 2 Tanks: Armored Beasts Berlin is About to Send Into Ukraine Conflict

18:36 GMT 24.01.2023
As the fighting in Ukraine continues to drag on, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appears poised to further fan the flames of that conflict by supplying Leopard 2 main battle tanks to the Kiev regime.
Developed in the 1970s, these 62-ton armored “beasts” boast a thick composite armor and are armed with a Rheinmetal-built Rh-120 120 mm smoothbore gun and a pair of 7.62mm machine guns.
Recent media reports suggest that the German government has decided to provide an entire company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, even though it seems rather unlikely that these weapons, however powerful they may be, would prove to be some sort of a game changer in the Ukrainian conflict.
