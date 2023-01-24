https://sputniknews.com/20230124/leopard-2-tanks-armored-beasts-berlin-is-about-to-send-into-ukraine-conflict-1106662864.html
Leopard 2 Tanks: Armored Beasts Berlin is About to Send Into Ukraine Conflict
Leopard 2 Tanks: Armored Beasts Berlin is About to Send Into Ukraine Conflict
Developed in the 1970s, these 62-ton armored “beasts” boast a thick composite armor and are armed with a Rheinmetal-built Rh-120 120 mm smoothbore gun and a pair of 7.62mm machine guns.
2023-01-24T18:36+0000
2023-01-24T18:36+0000
2023-01-24T18:36+0000
multimedia
infographic
leopard 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106662303_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e24399fa8155f89101d35c763ba4cf15.png
Developed in the 1970s, these 62-ton armored “beasts” boast a thick composite armor and are armed with a Rheinmetal-built Rh-120 120 mm smoothbore gun and a pair of 7.62mm machine guns.Recent media reports suggest that the German government has decided to provide an entire company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, even though it seems rather unlikely that these weapons, however powerful they may be, would prove to be some sort of a game changer in the Ukrainian conflict.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106662303_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ed53d02620b459c8550a1ac3f51824dd.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
leopard 2 tanks, ukrainian conflict
leopard 2 tanks, ukrainian conflict
Leopard 2 Tanks: Armored Beasts Berlin is About to Send Into Ukraine Conflict
As the fighting in Ukraine continues to drag on, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appears poised to further fan the flames of that conflict by supplying Leopard 2 main battle tanks to the Kiev regime.
Developed in the 1970s, these 62-ton armored “beasts”
boast a thick composite armor and are armed with a Rheinmetal-built Rh-120 120 mm smoothbore gun and a pair of 7.62mm machine guns.
Recent media reports suggest that the German government has decided to provide an entire company of Leopard 2A6 tanks
to Kiev, even though it seems rather unlikely that these weapons, however powerful they may be, would prove to be some sort of a game changer in the Ukrainian conflict.