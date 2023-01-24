https://sputniknews.com/20230124/leopard-2-tanks-armored-beasts-berlin-is-about-to-send-into-ukraine-conflict-1106662864.html

Leopard 2 Tanks: Armored Beasts Berlin is About to Send Into Ukraine Conflict

Leopard 2 Tanks: Armored Beasts Berlin is About to Send Into Ukraine Conflict

Developed in the 1970s, these 62-ton armored “beasts” boast a thick composite armor and are armed with a Rheinmetal-built Rh-120 120 mm smoothbore gun and a pair of 7.62mm machine guns.

2023-01-24T18:36+0000

2023-01-24T18:36+0000

2023-01-24T18:36+0000

multimedia

infographic

leopard 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106662303_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e24399fa8155f89101d35c763ba4cf15.png

Developed in the 1970s, these 62-ton armored “beasts” boast a thick composite armor and are armed with a Rheinmetal-built Rh-120 120 mm smoothbore gun and a pair of 7.62mm machine guns.Recent media reports suggest that the German government has decided to provide an entire company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, even though it seems rather unlikely that these weapons, however powerful they may be, would prove to be some sort of a game changer in the Ukrainian conflict.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

leopard 2 tanks, ukrainian conflict