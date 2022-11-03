https://sputniknews.com/20221103/west-using-nuclear-weapons-provocation-to-drum-up-anti-russia-coalition---security-council-head-1103610324.html

West Using Nuclear Weapons Provocation to Drum Up Anti-Russia Coalition - Security Council Head

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on November 2 reiterating Moscow's conviction that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought amid... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

The so-called collective West is utilizing the notion of a possible provocation with the use of a nuclear weapon to drum up a larger anti-Russia coalition, Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, has stated.Nikolai Patrushev emphasized that Moscow is well aware of the masterminds and potential executors of such a false-flag attack, pointing to the recent warning issued by RussiaOn October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called his French, UK, US, and Turkish counterparts to express Russia's concern that Kiev was going to blow up a "dirty bomb" to accuse Moscow of using weapons of mass destruction. Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who heads the Russian Armed Forces' Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces, earlier revealed that the Russian Defense Ministry possessed information about the Kiev regime’s plans, hatched under the guidance of its Western curators. A dirty bomb contains radioactive isotopes and explosive load that disperses the radioactive materials across large areas.Furthermore, remarks by Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky about the need for a "preemptive nuclear strike" on Russia made during an online conference at Australia's Lowy Institute in early October confirm the inadequacy of the Kiev regime, said the Secretary of the Russian Security Council. Zelensky's statements were denounced by the Kremlin as nothing but a call to start World War III, which would entail catastrophic consequences. Patrushev added that Russia believes that Kiev has been preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a so-called "dirty bomb," also known as a "radiological dispersal device," or RDD, in Ukraine, with the participation of its Western curators.The Russian Security Council secretary pointed out that the United States is the only country in the world that has used nuclear weapons, bombing the peaceful cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945 in order to "intimidate the world community."Referring to the narrative circulated by Washington of Moscow reportedly mulling “resorting to nuclear strikes," Patrushev reiterated that Russia has always been the one offering proposals on comprehensive control over nuclear weapons to those countries possessing such an arsenal.The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on November 2, reiterating Moscow's conviction that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, while also urging nuclear powers to exert maximum effort to prevent the use of weapons of mass destruction.Attacks by 'Puppet Regime'The United States is the main beneficiary of the attack on the Nord Stream gas network, while the British Navy, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, took part in the planning and execution of the sabotage, Patrushev underscored.Weighing in on the speculation surrounding the mysterious “It’s done” iPhone message allegedly sent by then-Prime Minister Liz Truss to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken moments after the sabotage attacks against the Nord Stream network in late September, Patrushev said the cryptic missive was impossible to ignore."As Russia continues to carry out its special military operation in Ukraine, the special services of the United States and Britain are recruiting members of international terrorist organizations for participation in the conflict on the side of the Kiev regime," the secretary of the Russian Security Council told the meeting on Thursday."Today, Ukraine has been transformed into a global center of ultra-right extremism," Patrushev said.Patrushev emphasized that Moscow’s special operation is targeting "the puppet regime in Kiev,” while ordinary Ukrainians are being used as “a bargaining chip, a tool to contain Russia."Regarding an attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant that was averted by Russian Special Services, Nikolai Patrushev said that Ukrainian neo-Nazi troops continue shelling the NPP with weapons funneled into the country by the West. This could lead to a global catastrophe, he warned.The drone attack by Ukraine targeting military and civilian ships in Crimea's Sevastopol that interrupted the operation of the humanitarian corridor created as part of the "grain deal" was lambasted as a terrorist attack by Nikolai Patrushev.Moscow was forced to temporarily suspend its participation in the grain deal on Saturday in the wake of a Ukrainian attack against Russian ships. Originally, Turkey and the United Nations brokered the agreement between Moscow and Kiev in July to allow for the sea-based export of Ukrainian foodstuffs amid concerns that a global food crisis was looming. Russia's Defense Ministry announced that Moscow would be resuming its participation in the grain export agreement after receiving written guarantees from the Ukrainian side not to use humanitarian corridors and ports involved for military operations against Russia.

