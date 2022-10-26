Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Briefed Chinese Counterpart on Kiev's 'Dirty Bomb' Provocation: MoD

https://sputniknews.com/20221026/russian-defense-minister-shoigu-briefed-chinese-counterpart-on-kievs-dirty-bomb-provocation-mod-1102707844.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu talked to Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, raising concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a "dirty bomb," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu conveyed to his Chinese counterpart concern about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a "dirty bomb," the ministry said.
On October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called his French, UK, US and Turkish counterparts to express Russia's concern that Kiev was going to blow up the bomb to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction.
Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who heads the Russian Armed Forces' Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, said that the Russian Defense Ministry had information about Kiev's plans to use a "dirty bomb
".
According to well informed sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of this plan under the guidance of its Western curators with the work on creating the dirty bomb being already at the final stage.