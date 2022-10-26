International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kiev Made Dummy Missile for Provocation With 'Dirty Bomb' Over Chernobyl Zone - Source
Kiev Made Dummy Missile for Provocation With 'Dirty Bomb' Over Chernobyl Zone - Source
16:07 GMT 26.10.2022 (Updated: 16:21 GMT 26.10.2022)
Situation at the Chernobyl NPP, 26 February 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kiev regime has already completed technical preparations for a provocation with a "dirty bomb," having prepared a dummy missile, which is planned to be filled with radioactive material, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.
"Experts from the Yuzhmash plant have already made a dummy missile of the Iskander system, the head cluster part of which is planned to be filled with radioactive material, and then 'shot down' by Ukrainian air defense forces over the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in order to declare a Russian launch of a nuclear charge," the source said.
He clarified that the model of the Iskander missile was made on the basis of a projectile from the Tochka-U missile system.
"After the dummy is shot down, the Kiev authorities intend to show the Western and Ukrainian media fragments of the mockup and electronics of the alleged Iskander missile in order to convince the Western public of Russia's guilt," the source said.
