https://sputniknews.com/20221007/kremlin-zelenskys-preventive-strike-remark-shows-putin-was-right-to-launch-ukraine-op-1101618628.html

Kremlin: Zelensky's 'Preventive Strike' Remark Shows Putin Was Right to Launch Ukraine Op

Kremlin: Zelensky's 'Preventive Strike' Remark Shows Putin Was Right to Launch Ukraine Op

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has urged the entire world to take note of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for a preventive strike on Russia... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-07T17:13+0000

2022-10-07T17:13+0000

2022-10-07T17:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

nuclear strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095215971_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e31c451085459b9f30d20dcb0a133b8.jpg

Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks about the need to carry out "preemptive strikes" on Russia show that President Vladimir Putin was right to launch a special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.The Kremlin spokesperson emphasized that no one tried to "rein in" the Ukrainian president, there were only timid attempts to condemn the tone of his statements.Meanwhile, Konstantin Vorontsov, a deputy director at the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for arms nonproliferation and control, stressed that Moscow would monitor the reaction of Kiev's Western sponsons to Zelensky's "completely inadequate and absolutely unacceptable" words.“I urge all [UN] delegates to go to the site where this interview is posted in Ukrainian and listen to what President Zelensky said in the original video. You will see that he wasn't talking about some kind of preventive sanctions before February 24, mythical ones that the presidential press service invents, but it was clearly about the need for preventive nuclear strikes by NATO nations against Russia," Vorontsov said.Earlier, Zelensky's spokesman claimed that the Ukrainian president did not mean "preemptive nuclear strikes", but was talking about "preventive" sanctions against Moscow instead.For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that Kiev was creating risks associated with the use of weapons of mass destruction, which is also evidenced by the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about NATO's "preemptive" strikes on Russia.Zelensky's appeal "only testifies to the threats emanating from the Kiev regime" and it was precisely to neutralize these threats that Russia launched the special military operation, the minister added.On Thursday, Peskov urged the entire world to take note of Zelensky's call for a preventive nuclear strike on Russia. Peskov told Sputnik that Zelensky's remarks about "preemptive strikes" against Russia cannot be ignored by the international community. The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the United States and the UK, which "de facto run Kiev," should bear responsibility for Zelensky's statements.Speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via video link this week, Zelensky urged NATO to launch "preemptive strikes" on Russia, instead of "waiting for Russia's nuclear strikes."The West, however, has stopped short of condemning the Ukrainian president's statements. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz only said that he opposed the use of nuclear weapons, while US President Joe Biden upped the ante by claiming that the world is facing the threat of a nuclear war for the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik that the very idea that nuclear conflict has become a subject of debate is "totally unacceptable."In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implicitly threatened to revise Ukraine’s non-nuclear weapons state status, telling attendees of the Munich Security Conference that Kiev could pull out of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which committed the country to give up its massive Soviet-era arsenal of nukes. Days after his address, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the launch of a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine at the request of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics."The purpose of this operation is to protect people who, for eight years now, have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime. To this end, we will seek to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation," Putin said.

https://sputniknews.com/20221007/lavrov-ukraine-creates-risks-that-weapons-of-mass-destruction-will-be-used-1101594013.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, nuclear strike