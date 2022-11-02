https://sputniknews.com/20221102/moscow-calls-on-nuclear-big-five-to-reject-provocations-involving-wmds-1102968453.html
Moscow Calls on Nuclear Big Five to Reject Provocations Involving WMDs
The Foreign Ministry commentary comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West in the Ukrainian security crisis, as well as growing tensions... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International
13:33 GMT 02.11.2022 (Updated: 13:38 GMT 02.11.2022)
Being updated
The Foreign Ministry commentary comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West in the Ukrainian security crisis, as well as growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, and between Washington and its allies and Pyongyang in the Korean Peninsula.