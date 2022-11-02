https://sputniknews.com/20221102/conflict-in-ukraine-exposes-hypocrisy-of-world-order-pan-africanist-activist-says-1102948795.html
'Conflict in Ukraine Exposes Hypocrisy of World Order,' Pan-Africanist Activist Says
12:18 GMT 02.11.2022
"What is good about this conflict is that it exposes the permanent hypocrisy that the world order has been built on for too long," Pan-Africanist and Cameroonian activist Nathalie Yamb told Sputnik.
“Today, all the lies are being exposed, all the double standards are being displayed,
in all spheres,” she said. This is the case with grain and fertilizers, of which a small part has been delivered to the African continent, she stressed.
"But this hypocrisy is not limited to grain or fertilizers. Hypocrisy is also revealed in all its ugliness, in all areas: political, diplomatic, cultural, security, financial, health," the Pan-Africanist activist, who is known as "the Lady of Sochi" in reference to her resounding speech on the sidelines of the first Russia-Africa summit in 2019, said.
Crumbling Fakes
In her opinion, the world has the chance to witness the collapse of the lies that have served to "establish Western hegemony over the world."
"And for me, as an African, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the conflict in Ukraine, are opportunities to wake up, opportunities to become aware and opportunities to make fundamental decisions to help our continent take off. Still, it is necessary that those who make the decisions are also in this same state of mind", the pan-Africanist activist explained.
In 2022, Nathalie Yamb was denied entry and stay in France because of "recurrent statements" directed at France and its authorities, in which the activist "condones, even encourages, the use of violence against symbols of the French presence in Africa."
Suspending Participation in the Agreement
On October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal after a drone attack on several Russian ships in Sevastopol Bay, Crimea, on the same day. These vessels were providing security for the grain corridor, according to Moscow.
In an interview with Sputnik, Yamb raised the question of where the grain was exported under the Black Sea deal.
"Since the grain has left Ukraine, how many ships have arrived in Africa? A fraction," she said.
Also on October 29, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that Russia was ready to supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to struggling nations at no cost over the next four months.
On November 2, the Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow would resume its participation in the Black Sea grain export agreement after it has received formal guarantees from the Ukrainian side that it won't utilize the ports and humanitarian corridors covered by the agreement for military operations against Russia.
According to Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, only a small part of the grain delivered under the grain agreement was sent to the poorest countries, while the rest went to non-poor states in Europe.