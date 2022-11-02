https://sputniknews.com/20221102/conflict-in-ukraine-exposes-hypocrisy-of-world-order-pan-africanist-activist-says-1102948795.html

‘Conflict in Ukraine Exposes Hypocrisy of World Order,’ Pan-Africanist Activist Says

‘Conflict in Ukraine Exposes Hypocrisy of World Order,’ Pan-Africanist Activist Says

The Ukraine crisis has revealed the chronic hypocrisy prevailing in the behavior of several states, Pan-Africanist activist Nathalie Yamb has said. In an... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-02T12:18+0000

2022-11-02T12:18+0000

2022-11-02T12:26+0000

africa

ukraine

ukraine crisis

world

multipolar world

africa

cameroon

pan-africanism

order

unipolar world order

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102948599_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_5247a34d0c26b602586ea264a49ca491.jpg

"What is good about this conflict is that it exposes the permanent hypocrisy that the world order has been built on for too long," Pan-Africanist and Cameroonian activist Nathalie Yamb told Sputnik.“Today, all the lies are being exposed, all the double standards are being displayed, in all spheres,” she said. This is the case with grain and fertilizers, of which a small part has been delivered to the African continent, she stressed.Crumbling FakesIn her opinion, the world has the chance to witness the collapse of the lies that have served to "establish Western hegemony over the world."In 2022, Nathalie Yamb was denied entry and stay in France because of "recurrent statements" directed at France and its authorities, in which the activist "condones, even encourages, the use of violence against symbols of the French presence in Africa."Suspending Participation in the AgreementOn October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal after a drone attack on several Russian ships in Sevastopol Bay, Crimea, on the same day. These vessels were providing security for the grain corridor, according to Moscow. In an interview with Sputnik, Yamb raised the question of where the grain was exported under the Black Sea deal.Also on October 29, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that Russia was ready to supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to struggling nations at no cost over the next four months.On November 2, the Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow would resume its participation in the Black Sea grain export agreement after it has received formal guarantees from the Ukrainian side that it won't utilize the ports and humanitarian corridors covered by the agreement for military operations against Russia.According to Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, only a small part of the grain delivered under the grain agreement was sent to the poorest countries, while the rest went to non-poor states in Europe.

https://sputniknews.com/20221101/west-urged-to-stop-asking-africa-to-sacrifice-progress-to-fix-climate-crisis-it-didnt-create-1102921475.html

ukraine

world

africa

cameroon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, ukraine crisis, world, multipolar world, africa, cameroon, pan-africanism, order, unipolar world order, world order