https://sputniknews.com/20221027/wests-policy-toward-other-countries-dirty-bloody-denies-nations-right-to-sovereignty-putin-1102771092.html

West's Policy Toward Other Countries 'Dirty, Bloody,' Denies Nations Right to Sovereignty: Putin

West's Policy Toward Other Countries 'Dirty, Bloody,' Denies Nations Right to Sovereignty: Putin

The Russian president's comments come amid the continued unprecedented level of tensions between Moscow and the West over the long-running Ukrainian crisis... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T14:35+0000

2022-10-27T14:35+0000

2022-10-27T15:12+0000

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102772377_0:86:2665:1585_1920x0_80_0_0_96a101d64faaf8e7ad68e6fae5acc7b9.jpg

Western nations seek to establish and maintain their control over the rest of the planet using "dirty" and "bloody" means, President Vladimir Putin has said."[This game] denies the sovereignty of nations and peoples, their identity and uniqueness, and has no regard whatsoever for other countries," Putin added.Pointing to Western governments' admission that they financed the events leading up to the 2014 Euromaidan coup in Kiev, which gave rise to the current crisis in relations between Russia and the West, Putin suggested that they've openly demonstrated their "loutish" nature.Putin characterized last month's terrorist attack against the Nord Stream gas pipeline network as an "outrageous" step, adding that unfortunately, "we are witnessing these sad events."The Russian president also suggested that the so-called 'rules-based' international order declared by Western countries actually has only one "rule" - designed to give those who created it "the opportunity to live without any rules whatsoever" and enabling them to "get away with anything, no matter what they've done.""The so-called West - I use this term conditionally of course, there is no unity there, it's clear that this is a very complex conglomerate - has taken a number of steps in recent years and especially in recent months to escalate [the crisis]," Putin said.The Russian president warned that amid the escalating global crisis, it is unlikely that any country will be able to 'sit things out'."The crisis has acquired a truly global character and affects everyone. There's no need to harbor any illusions. There are essentially two paths for humanity: either to continue to accumulate the burden of problems which will inevitably crush us all, or to try to find solutions together, solutions which may not be ideal, but which work, and which are capable of making our world more stable and safer," Putin said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin