Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UPDATES: Attack on Zaporozhye NPP Planned by Kiev Since Spring Prevented, Say Local Authorities
Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge.
UPDATES: Attack on Zaporozhye NPP Planned by Kiev Since Spring Prevented, Say Local Authorities

04:30 GMT 03.11.2022 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 03.11.2022)
Being updated
Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on 8 October on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Since then, air raid alerts have been heard in the Ukrainian regions almost every day, sometimes throughout the country.
Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure have been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since 10 October. Russia's President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean bridge was meant to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself in the same bracket as the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to overlook the crimes of the Kiev regime any longer.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to learn more.
04:36 GMT 03.11.2022
Attack on Zaporozhye NPP Planned by Kiev Since Spring Prevented, Say Local Authorities
Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, tells Sputnik that a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) - ordered by the Kiev regime - has been prevented.
According to him, Ukraine has been preparing an attack on the ZNPP since Spring as a cache containing explosive devices found on the plant's territory was left there by Ukraine's Armed Forces back in February or March.
04:35 GMT 03.11.2022
Ukrainian-Controlled City of Zaporozhye Hit by Series of Explosions - Reports
A series of explosions took place in the city of Zaporozhye, controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, media reported on Wednesday.

Later in the day, an explosion occurred in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk, neighboring the Zaporozhye, Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror Weekly) newspaper reported.

The Kiev-appointed head of the Zaporozhye regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, reportedly confirmed the fact of the strike, without providing any details.
04:34 GMT 03.11.2022
Explosions Take Place in Cities of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Nikopol - Reports
A series of explosions took place in the city of Kherson, as well as the Ukrainian cities of Nikolayev, Nikopol, and Krivoy Rog, Ukrainian news portal reported on Wednesday night.
According to the report, several Ukrainian media reported about explosions in the cities of Nikolayev and Kherson, as well as the city of Nikopol in the Ukrainian region of Dnepropetrovsk.
The media reported that explosions have also taken place in the Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog.
The administration of the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region said on Thursday that missile defense systems have been activated in the city, and over ten air blasts have been heard.
