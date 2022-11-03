UPDATES: Attack on Zaporozhye NPP Planned by Kiev Since Spring Prevented, Say Local Authorities

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure have been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since 10 October. Russia's President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean bridge was meant to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself in the same bracket as the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to overlook the crimes of the Kiev regime any longer.
