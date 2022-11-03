UPDATES: Attack on Zaporozhye NPP Planned by Kiev Since Spring Prevented, Say Local Authorities

Explosions Take Place in Cities of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Nikopol - Reports

A series of explosions took place in the city of Kherson, as well as the Ukrainian cities of Nikolayev, Nikopol, and Krivoy Rog, Ukrainian news portal reported on Wednesday night.

According to the report, several Ukrainian media reported about explosions in the cities of Nikolayev and Kherson, as well as the city of Nikopol in the Ukrainian region of Dnepropetrovsk.

The media reported that explosions have also taken place in the Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog.

The administration of the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region said on Thursday that missile defense systems have been activated in the city, and over ten air blasts have been heard.