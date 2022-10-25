https://sputniknews.com/20221025/chads-dby-accuses-foreign-powers-of-backing-anti-government-protests-as-paris-denies-involvement-1102651041.html

Chad’s Déby Accuses ‘Foreign Powers’ of Backing Anti-Government Protests as Paris Denies Involvement

In a television address on Monday, Chadian Interim President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno accused outside forces of being behind the widespread violent protests that emerged following his backing out of a pledge to return the country to civilian rule 18 months after the death of his father, President Idriss Déby."External actors have provided arms and money to opportunistic Chadians who have not hesitated for a moment to destroy our country to satisfy their personal interests and foreign agendas,” he added. “Even today, Chadian actors have sought the support of foreign powers to pressure and blackmail me so that they can accede to power.”However, a Geneva-based NGO, the World Organization against Torture (OMCT), also levied accusations on Monday, claiming Chadian military forces had tortured and executed demonstrators. They said they had taken up the case at the United Nations, along with three Chadian human rights groups.The protests were focused in the capital of N’Djamena and several cities in the country’s oil-rich south, which is also close to the conflict-wracked Central African Republic (CAR). Protesters set fire to government buildings and cars and built barricades in the streets. The military suppressed the demonstrations and announced a curfew in response.Several other former French colonies have also begun shrugging off their neo-colonial relationships with Paris or seen protests demanding their governments do so, including the CAR, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. The Malian government has explicitly accused Paris of funneling support and providing logistical help for Islamist rebel groups it was supposed to be fighting in the Malian Sahara.France’s Long History of MeddlingDéby did not name the “foreign power” to blame for the protests, but upon their eruption it was immediately suspected that Paris was behind them. The French Foreign Ministry was so bothered by the rumors that it felt compelled to put out a statement on Thursday condemning “the use of lethal weapons against demonstrators," but added that "France is not playing any part in these events, which lie strictly in Chad’s domestic political domain."Even after Chad won independence in 1960, Paris continued to meddle, backing one strongman after another so long as they offered stability and could suppress rivals. A similar policy has prevailed elsewhere in Africa, leading Paris to back the Hutu Power government in Rwanda even as it marched toward genocide. In Chad, it meant backing dictator Hissène Habré until the country fell apart and Libya invaded; Paris then switched to backing Idriss Déby, a rebel leader from the country’s north who rose up to replace him in 1990.However, French President Emmanuel Macron quickly backtracked after the international community almost universally condemned Déby’s violation of the Chadian constitution when he assumed power - something Macron’s government had waved away with an excuse about “exceptional security reasons.” Paris began calling Déby’s government a “junta,” or military dictatorship, and condemned the repression of protests.

