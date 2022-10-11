https://sputniknews.com/20221011/as-france-prepares-to-leave-car-expert-recalls-how-abuse-scandals-tarnished-relations-1101736106.html

As France Prepares to Leave CAR, Expert Recalls How Abuse Scandals ‘Tarnished’ Relations

Across Africa, former colonies long terrorized by the French Army are rejecting their continued presence, ending fruitless training and counterterrorism...

The 62-year-long presence of French troops in the Central African Republic (CAR) is expected to come to an end by the end of the year, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported earlier this week. “Concordant sources” told the agency that the final 130 French troops deployed there on a training mission would be leaving.French troops were most recently deployed to the CAR, a former French colony, in 2013, when the United Nations answered calls for help by then-President François Bozizé to fend off the Séléka, a rebel group based in Muslim communities in the country’s north. Paris sent 2,000 troops under Operation Sangaris to work alongside a larger UN peacekeeping force; however, by the time they arrived, Bozizé had already been ousted by the Séléka and replaced by leader Michel Djotodia.Cameroonian political analyst Julio Assomo told the Nairobi-based TV network Africa24 on Tuesday that in fact, the French troops generated the ill will against them themselves."All of these elements have contributed to tarnishing the quality of relations between France and the CAR while exacerbating an anti-French feeling that has developed in the country in recent years," he added.However, even the job European soldiers were supposed to be doing in CAR was apparently sub-par. During a hearing by the EU Foreign Affairs Committee in February 2021, Spanish MEP Nart Javier said that the five-year training mission that followed Operation Sangaris had failed to produce appreciable results.Assomo said that the training mission was Paris’ final attempt to “leave its mark in the Central African Republic, not to say ‘keep in touch.’”Earlier this week, Sputnik reported that the CAR was investigating a case in which claimed security personnel from the US embassy in Bangui were caught filming a FACA air base in Boda, 200 kilometers from the capital.

