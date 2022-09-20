https://sputniknews.com/20220920/african-union-president-tells-unga-continent-wont-be-breeding-ground-of-a-new-cold-war-1101023695.html

African Union President Tells UNGA Continent Won’t Be ‘Breeding Ground of a New Cold War’

African Union President Tells UNGA Continent Won’t Be ‘Breeding Ground of a New Cold War’

Since Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine in February, NATO powers have attempted to pressure the rest of the globe to sanction Russia’s economy... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T23:13+0000

2022-09-20T23:13+0000

2022-09-20T23:10+0000

africa

cold war

african union (au)

united nations general assembly (unga)

russia

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101023548_0:146:2810:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_8981798cf7803326a83606de689e81ef.jpg

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday, Senegalese President Macky Sall, who currently chairs the African Union, said that Africa “does not want to be the breeding ground of a new Cold War.”“We call for a de-escalation and a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine as well as for a negotiated solution to avoid the catastrophic risk of a potentially global conflict,'' he added.The United States especially has pressured African nations to pick sides in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in earnest in February, although its origins go back to the 2014 coup in Kiev by US-backed forces. Washington has threatened nations if they break its sanctions against Moscow. African nations collectively imported $12.6 billion worth of Russian goods in 2020, including 30% of its grain imports, as well as fertilizers and petroleum products, all of which have increased in price thanks to interruptions due to the Ukraine conflict, Western sanctions, and the global problem of inflation.When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited South Africa last month in an attempt to woo Pretoria away from its neutral stance, his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, told him in no uncertain terms that “We should be equally concerned at what is happening to the people of Palestine as we are with what is happening to the people of Ukraine.”When South African President Cyril Ramaphosa came to Washington last week, he also told US lawmakers that "if the Countering Malign Russia Activities [in Africa] bill were to become a US law, the law could have the unintended consequence of punishing the African continent for efforts to advance development and growth.”The latest nation to see protests against France’s military presence and express support for a Russian partnership is Niger, where France has waged a War on Terror-style military campaign against Islamist militants for nearly a decade, and which labors heavily under an unequal relationship with Paris, its former colonial ruler.Similar claims have been made about China’s growing relationship with African nations, especially those that become part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an infrastructure megaproject initiated by Beijing. Western institutions have claimed China engages in “debt-trap diplomacy” to compel borrower nations to follow its foreign policy, but investigations have proven that on the contrary, it is Western financial bodies like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund that engage in such practices, which Chinese lenders are comparatively “hands-off” and regularly write off poor nations’ debts.Aside from Ethiopia, the entire continent fell under the reign of European empires during parts of the 19th and 20th centuries, leading to mass death, the destruction of traditional systems of life, and chronic economic underdevelopment. Since African nations gained independence, most have been forced to maintain neo-colonial relationships with their former colonizers, whose resource extraction has continued unabated.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

cold war, african union (au), united nations general assembly (unga), russia, china