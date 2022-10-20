https://sputniknews.com/20221020/at-least-50-dead-as-chadian-anti-junta-demonstrators-clash-with-military-police-forces-1102478524.html

At Least 50 Dead as Chadian Anti-Junta Demonstrators Clash With Military Police Forces

The Chadian government has worked closely with France, its former colonial ruler, in its sprawling trans-Sahelian “War on Terror” style campaign, hosting its... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

Dozens of protesters were killed during clashes with Chadian police on Thursday, the Chadian government said, amid demonstrations against the lengthy transition period the military government recently announced for the resumption of civilian rule in the central African country.Most of the deaths reportedly occurred in the capital city of N’Djamena, in the country’s west, and the southern cities of Moundou and Koumra. Kebzabo announced an overnight curfew that would be in place until the "total restoration of order" in those areas.However, earlier this month, the Transitional Military Council, formed by 15 generals and headed by Déby, declared Déby the country’s interim president for another two years, which it said was the time needed to prepare free and democratic elections.Local journalists reported that protesters attacked government buildings, set fire to automobiles and shops, and constructed barricades in the streets.Many Chadians reportedly believe that France, the former colonial ruler, which has repeatedly meddled and intervened in Chadian politics, is connected to the violence. In a statement on Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry condemned “the use of lethal weapons against demonstrators," but added that "France is not playing any part in these events, which lie strictly in Chad’s domestic political domain."Kebazo, a former journalist and longtime critic of the elder Déby’s rule, welcomed his son’s rise to power as well. After the younger Déby was sworn in as interim president last week, he appointed Kebazo as head of government. Kebazo promised to "accompany" the young Déby "in a great endeavour - the next two years of political transition,” and to steer the country toward a more liberal form of society.

