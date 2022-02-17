https://sputniknews.com/20220217/french-court-ends-probe-of-1994-shootdown-of-rwandan-leaders-plane-that-preceded-genocide-1093124297.html

French Court Ends Probe of 1994 Shootdown of Rwandan Leader’s Plane that Preceded Genocide

A French high court has rejected an attempt by families of victims to reopen an inconclusive investigation into the 1994 downing of then-Rwandan President... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

In 1998, four years after the aircraft was shot down on approach to Kigali International Airport, families of the French pilots killed in the crash opened a probe into the events in a French court.The case significantly strained the relations between France and Rwanda after the judge, Jean-Louis Bruguière, issued arrest warrants for nine members of Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s entourage in 2006. Kigali accused Paris of trying to cover up its own support for Habyarimana’s Hutu-led government, which after his death initiated an organized massacre of more than 800,000 Tutsis and Twa.However, the case was closed in 2018 after French prosecutors recommended the charges be dismissed because of insufficient evidence against the suspects. The families of Rwandans and Burundians killed in the attack, including Habyarimana's widow Agathe, then appealed for it to be reopened, but a Paris appeals court rejected their request in July 2020.“The investigation was complete and sufficient charges did not exist against anyone for committing the alleged crimes, nor any other infraction,” the Court of Cassation, one of France’s supreme courts, found on Tuesday.The April 6, 1994, killing of Habyarimana and 11 others, including Burundi’s President Ntaryamira and several of his ministers, was the final straw in decades of tensions that had boiled over into several civil wars between members of the majority Hutu and minority Tutsi ethnic groups in Rwanda.During the years of Belgian colonial rule, a divide-and-conquer policy was used to turn the Hutus and Tutsis against each other by claiming that the Hutus were indigenous to the region and that the Tutsis were invaders who sought to displace them. Within hours of Habyarimana’s death, leaders of the radical Hutu Power movement set about assassinating Tutsi leaders and moderate Hutus using “kill lists” already drawn up, and soldiers and police established checkpoints the next day and conducted sweeps to check people’s national ID cards, which indicated the bearer’s ethnicity. Those who were Tutsi were executed. Later, gangs and mobs were organized and set upon the local population.In May 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Kagame in Kigali in which he did not apologize for France’s support for the Rwandan government at the start of the genocide, he did acknowledge “the magnitude of our responsibilities.”Burundi, to Rwanda’s south, was spared from the violence, despite President Ntaryamira’s death, being home to the same ethnic groups and another genocidal massacre of Tutsis by Hutus that ended just months earlier.However, Hutus fleeing the conflict sought refuge in Zaire to the west, and a 1996 incursion into eastern Zaire against those forces by the RPF helped destabilize that country and set in motion an even larger conflict that came to be known as the two Congo Wars. Also known as Africa’s World War, the two Congo Wars consumed what became known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and pulled in a majority of African nations, killing as many as 7 million people between 1996 and 2003.

