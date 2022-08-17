https://sputniknews.com/20220817/mali-accuses-france-of-supporting-terrorists-on-its-soil-in-letter-to-un-security-council-1099706363.html

Mali Accuses France of Supporting Terrorists on its Soil in Letter to UN Security Council

Mali Accuses France of Supporting Terrorists on its Soil in Letter to UN Security Council

The French-led overthrow of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2012 resulted not only in the collapse of Africa’s most prosperous and stable country, but sent... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T18:16+0000

2022-08-17T18:16+0000

2022-08-17T18:27+0000

africa

mali

france

terrorist

support

un security council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103046/05/1030460542_0:300:5760:3540_1920x0_80_0_0_6cf6bed2d9d3545a42c22a8ff7594da5.jpg

In a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop accused France of supporting terrorist groups inside the African country, urging the council to call an urgent meeting for Bamako to present its evidence.In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik, Diop notes that since the beginning of 2022, French aircraft have illegally crossed Malian airspace more than 50 times, including drones, Chinook transport helicopters, Casa C-295 and Airbus A400M cargo aircraft, and Mirage 2000 strike aircraft.In an accompanying table, 16 violations are listed, with the most recent being an August 8 encounter between Malian forces near Tessit and a French Chinook helicopter that, by its pilots’ panicked reaction, wasn’t expecting to encounter them.Other listed events include reconnaissance missions over Malian forces and transporting terrorist forces from one location to another. These occurred mostly in the country’s eastern half, especially near Gao, Timbuktu, and Goundam. Rebels operating in Mali include forces aligned with al-Qaeda as well as Daesh*, many of which became radicalized following the catastrophic destruction of Libya by NATO in 2012.In the letter, Diop demanded that Paris end such flights, noting that Bamako "reserves the right to use self-defense” should they continue.‘A De Facto Partition’Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga has levied similar accusations, accusing France of carrying out “a de-facto partition” of the country.“Mali does not have access to Kidal, it is an enclave controlled by France. They have armed groups that were trained by French officers. And we have evidence of this,” Maïga continued. “We have an expression that if you are looking for a needle in your room, but whoever is involved in the search for this needle is on it, then you will never find it. This is the situation that is currently in Mali and which we do not understand and do not want to put up with.”Barkhane and AfterDiop’s letter was sent the same day that Paris announced the withdrawal of the last French troops from Malian soil, flying out of their operational headquarters in Gao on Monday. They arrived nine years earlier as part of Operation Serval, a mission to push back Tuareg rebels that had used the chaos of a military coup in Bamako to go on the offensive, seizing nearly half of the country.Following the May 2021 coup in Bamako, in which the military consolidated its hold on a sizable part of the military-civilian interim government brought to power by the August 2020 coup, Paris backed out of its cooperation with Mali. Shortly thereafter, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of Barkhane and its replacement with a smaller, more focused mission in the tri-state area of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, named Task Force Takuba. Later, Paris announced a total pullout from Mali.*Al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS): terrorists group banned in Russia and many other countries.

mali

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mali, france, terrorist, support, un security council