International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221021/russia-concerned-about-unrest-in-chad-hopes-for-prompt-stabilization-1102515486.html
Russia Concerned About Unrest in Chad, Hopes for Prompt Stabilization
Russia Concerned About Unrest in Chad, Hopes for Prompt Stabilization
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is concerned about unrest in Chad and hopes that the country's authorities will manage to stabilize the situation, the Russian... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-21T18:34+0000
2022-10-21T18:34+0000
africa
chad
political instability
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102515341_0:0:1500:844_1920x0_80_0_0_b2e2bacc00d90c4edc8b38c0144fa82e.jpg
On Thursday, Chad's Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo said that some 50 people died and nearly 300 were injured in protests across the country against the government's decision to extend transition period and postpone presidential elections.The ministry said, citing the Russian embassy in Chad, that there were no Russian citizens among victims of the protests."We hope that Chadian authorities will manage to stabilize the situation. We assume that the dialogue with protesters within the law and avoiding actions that could lead to the escalation of the conflict should be the basis for the normalization of the situation," the foreign ministry noted.The Central African country has been rocked by unrest after caretaker leader Mahamat Idriss Deby delayed the elections for another two years and presented a new interim administration. On Thursday, media reported that many people took to the streets of the country's capital, N'Djamena, to protest against the transitional administration.The elections were due to be held in October of this year, wrapping up an 18-month transition period that followed the death in April 2021 of Chad’s longstanding president, Idriss Deby Itno.
https://sputniknews.com/20221003/chad-delays-elections-by-two-years-military-junta-leader-to-remain-interim-head-of-state-1101451068.html
chad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102515341_188:0:1313:844_1920x0_80_0_0_250b4a052aac1dab68c394c931f70933.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chad, political instability, protests
chad, political instability, protests

Russia Concerned About Unrest in Chad, Hopes for Prompt Stabilization

18:34 GMT 21.10.2022
© AP PhotoAnti-government demonstrators set a barricade on fire during clashes in N'Djamena, Chad
Anti-government demonstrators set a barricade on fire during clashes in N'Djamena, Chad - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is concerned about unrest in Chad and hopes that the country's authorities will manage to stabilize the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
On Thursday, Chad's Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo said that some 50 people died and nearly 300 were injured in protests across the country against the government's decision to extend transition period and postpone presidential elections.
"We are concerned about the development of the situation in the Republic of Chad where mass protests took place in N'Djamena and other big cities on October 20, with over 1,500 participating in demonstrations," the message read.
The ministry said, citing the Russian embassy in Chad, that there were no Russian citizens among victims of the protests.
"We hope that Chadian authorities will manage to stabilize the situation. We assume that the dialogue with protesters within the law and avoiding actions that could lead to the escalation of the conflict should be the basis for the normalization of the situation," the foreign ministry noted.
Transition President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno gestures during the opening ceremony of the national dialogue at the January 15 Palace in N'Djamena, on August 20, 2022. - More than 1,400 delegates from the military government, civil society, opposition parties, trade unions and rebel groups gathered in N'Djamena for the national dialogue that is scheduled to last three weeks. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
Africa
Chad Delays Elections By Two Years, Military Junta Leader to Remain Interim Head of State
3 October, 07:51 GMT
The Central African country has been rocked by unrest after caretaker leader Mahamat Idriss Deby delayed the elections for another two years and presented a new interim administration. On Thursday, media reported that many people took to the streets of the country's capital, N'Djamena, to protest against the transitional administration.
The elections were due to be held in October of this year, wrapping up an 18-month transition period that followed the death in April 2021 of Chad’s longstanding president, Idriss Deby Itno.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала