'B****ing’: Netizens Strike Back at 'Haters' of McGregor's Snapshot With Putin

MMA fighter Conor McGregor posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the World Cup final in Moscow, calling him "one of the greatest leaders of our time." "I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him," he captioned the post, adding "Go Russia."

Despite a lot of criticism in the comment section, with one user advising the Irishman to “research the history,” many opted to laud McGregor’s visit to Russia and his joint picture with the Russian president.

Most of the aforementioned directly fired back at those who made “hate” posts, saying they should “clean up eyes and ears” and avoid tons of “s**t” Western propaganda. This is what one user wrote at length:

"Funny to read all these anti Putin comments, yall just haters. It’s normal for weak to hate on strong.why? Cause all you can do is b****. Go do something about the things you don’t like instead of being keyboard gangsta. Or read some books instead of Sky News, BBC news and all that yapping s**t."

Another one echoed the user’s thoughts, adding that “every human has enemies or haters,” summing up: “especially great leaders.”

One Instagrammer took a step further, labeling all those “haters” “Russophobes” who go to great lengths to indulge in their envy:

“Russophobes are tearing asses off… More envy, more envy […]” the user remarked.

Another one chimed into the debate, adducing justification for McGregor’s praise of Russia and the country’s president. He referred to the country gaining upper hand in fighting Daesh* and picked up on the West “invading hundreds of nations.”

"The US is occupying most of the world, NOT RUSSIA. Wake up and stop believing fake news. WHO INVADED Iraq and Vietnam? Who killed 2.5 million in the Middle East with sanctions? Not Russia," he patted, capitalizing what he thinks are the key words. Addressing Russian troops in Syria, he reminded others of the fact that it was the Syrian government that had "ASKED Putin to help."

One Twitter user, meanwhile, pointed to Russia’s diversity, thereby refuting haters’ claims:

"Russia is the only country in the world where people of many ethnicities, cultures and religion live in peace and harmony," he stated.

Many preferred to stay away from politicized remarks, with one Instagrammer enthusiastically remarked in Italian: “So much power in a single photo.” One of McGregor’s other subscribers butted in, asking “not to involve politics” in comments.

McGregor’s image has notably racked up nearly three million likes by now.

Russia historically hosted the FIFA World Cup from June 14 till July 15, with France ultimately becoming the champions in the tournament after beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

