Register
22:16 GMT +315 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
France's players and their head coach Didier Deschamps celebrate team's 4-2 victory in the World Cup final soccer match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki stadium, in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018.

Faves' Fiasco & Stunning Records: Russia World Cup Highlights That Made History

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
World Cup 2018 Russia
Get short URL
0 20

The 2018 World Cup will definitely enter history not only thanks to the record number of goals that it’s seen in the finals – the most in over 50 plus years – but also because of the many more remarkable happenings and innovative trump cards.

  • Firstly, it is unprecedented that all the historical World Cup favorites, internationally recognized football titans like national squads of Germany, Portugal, Brazil, Spain and Argentina gave up their world Cup title race long before the finals, with the previous World Cup champion, Germany, quitting as early as the group stage. Portugal and Spain unexpectedly enough proceeded no further than round 16, with the former losing to Uruguay 1:2 and the latter-to Russia in a penalty shootout. Argentina also gave up hope of a World Cup title after it had been beaten by France 3:4. Brazil appeared a bit luckier and reached the quaterfinals, however, lost to Belgium 1:2. 
    • READ MORE: WATCH FIFA World Cup in Russia End With Fireworks as France Wins Tournament
  • Meanwhile, Russia, which is hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time, made it not only past the group stage, but advanced further into the playoff and on to the quarterfinals.
  • Separately, this tournament has historically enjoyed the first ever VAR, which is short for the automated referee system, which on numerous occasions offered an impressively accurate  view over the field and the tiniest visual details of matches for the referee board to make a 100 percent fair decision.
  • Also, a couple of details couldn't have slipped common attention following France’s overwhelming triumph over Croatia at Moscow’s Luzhniki on Sunday. One is that France head coach Didier Deschamps has become the third person ever in history to win the FIFA World Cup as a player and a head coach, with only Brazil forward Mario Zagallo and former West Germany defender Franz Beckenbauer gaining the trophy both as players and coaches before Deschamps. The latter notably led his national squad to their first glory at a FIFA World Cup in 1998, where they decisively defeated Brazil 3-0.
  • And last, but not least, this World Cup has seen the highest number of netted goals in regular time in a World Cup final showdown. Previously, England thrashed Germany by the same scoreline, but in extra time in 1966, while the absolute record was registered in the 1958 finals, when Brazil defeated Sweden 5-2.

Related:

WATCH FIFA World Cup in Russia End With Fireworks as France Wins Tournament
Trump Calls FIFA World Cup in Russia One of Best Organized Ever
'Pussy Riot' Claims Responsibility For World Cup Final Disruption
WATCH French Take to Streets of Paris to Celebrate World Cup 2018 Victory
England Forward Kane Becomes 2018 FIFA World Cup Top Goalscorer
Tags:
scores, field, fans, goals, tournament, details, championship, history, football, World Cup 2018, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse